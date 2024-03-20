Continuing his Love Golden 3 campaign, Florida’s Goldenboy Countup follows up promo visuals “For Life” and “In The Mix” featuring Laniyah Westt with the music video for “That Chicken.” The small screen interpretation for the fan-favorite standout finds the chicken man true to form rapping braggadocious bars into the camera while flexing iced-out jewelry and designer drip.

Goldenboy Countup hails from Deland, a small town between Sunshine State cities Daytona Beach and Orlando. He’s most known for his raspy whisper flow and unrivaled work ethic which has garnered attention from fellow Hip-Hop artists Rod Wave, Money Man, and No Cap. Throughout his nearly five-year-long music career, Countup has sold out venues in most of the Southeastern region including Georgia, The Carolinas, and Virginia.

Watch the DJ Swift-shot HD clip for “That Chicken” and stream Love Golden 3 as a whole on your DSP of choice below via Fly Chicken Family/ONErpm.