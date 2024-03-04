50 Cent “Window Shopper” producer Jason “Sire” Turnbull handles instrumentation duties for EQ (Roc Nation’s independent distribution company) partnered powerhouse Glamma Rose’s latest single “In The Heat.” A love song at its core, the relatable R&B ballad proves to be soulful, sultry, sexy as well as romantic; not unlike her previously released records “Starry Night” and “Edge of The Universe.”

When asked about the central theme of the new track, the Vegas-based vocalist reveals to Medium Creative Agency: “This song is an ode to guilty pleasures. It’s the, so wrong but feels so right, emphatic, raw, expression of living in the moment and loving every second of it.”

Glamma Rose is poised for success as she barrels full steam ahead with the release of new music. What began behind the scenes through the mediums of songwriting, arranging, and vocal production for other artists alongside multi-platinum sound architects has now set the stage for her to flourish on the path to solo stardom.

“I have a strong affection for the music of my childhood. Some of my first memories are of listening to my mother’s records/CDs, reading the lyrics, and feeling transported in those moments surrounded by music. I think my forte is creating music that gives a glimpse into different periods of my life, be it past, present, or what I think the future will be. I’m a grown woman and I write about my personal experiences, spirituality, love, concerns, anger, pain, hopes, dreams, whatever. I’ve overcome a lot of setbacks along the way and moving forward my focus is to pursue my life’s purpose with the best that I have. I’m supposed to share my light through creativity, and hopefully grow, learn, love, and experience happiness along the way.”

Take a listen to “In The Heat” on your DSP of choice below via Boss Life Music Group / Equity Distribution and follow Glamma Rose on IG | HERE.