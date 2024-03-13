Indie/rock band Gamblers have recently released their newest single, “Running From My Grave.”

“Running From My Grave” is the latest single released from their upcoming album, Pulverizer, which will be released on March 29th. The band has also shared a music video for the track, which fans can check out below and pre-order/pre-save Pulverizer here.

Pulverizer serves as the group’s sophomore album, which features twelve new tracks, including previous single “Pulverzier.” Pulverizer follows their 2020 debut LP Small World and their 2022 remix EP When We Exit – which features dream-pop meets indie-rock track “Another Dose” featuring Mick Jenkins, which has garnered over 9 million streams on Spotify).

Additionally, Gamblers will be celebrating Pulverizer with a special album release show. Join the band at Heaven Can Wait in New York on March 30th to hear songs from the new album live.