Critically acclaimed singer/songwriter FLETCHER has just unveiled her latest single, “Doing Better.” The song is lifted from her upcoming new album, In Search of the Antidote, which will be released on March 22nd via Capitol Records.

A song informed by the darker side of living in the limelight, the explosively fun “Doing Better” arrives as a tell-all account of her whiplash of fame. “When I put out ‘Becky’s So Hot’ it got quite a reaction, but in a lot of ways that attention didn’t feel good,” recalls FLETCHER. “I wrote ‘Doing Better’ as a way to explore my ego and call myself out, but also to tell the truth about what I was feeling at the time.”

Listen to “Doing Better” below and pre-order In Search of the Antidote here.

The follow-up to her critically-lauded debut album Girl Of My Dreams — a 2022 LP that entered the Billboard 200 at No. 15 — In Search Of The Antidote delves deeper into the ultra-vivid storytelling and unfiltered introspection that have long defined FLETCHER’s boundary-pushing brand of pop. The album sees FLETCHER exploring such complex themes as identity, insecurity, ego, and self-fulfillment with distinct production and powerful vocal delivery.

“Over the years, I’ve looked for the antidote in so many things: women, the road, the stage, fans, spirituality and self-reflection. Making this album was an excavation, a deep dive where I asked myself what would truly heal me, and my ultimate realization was that love is the antidote. From the Finding Fletcher EP to you ruined new york city for me to THE S(EX) TAPES to Girl Of My Dreams, love has always been my muse. But before now, I don’t think I’d ever really looked at love through all the different lenses and angles and discovered all its infinite manifestations. That’s what this album is about for me.”

FLETCHER collaborated closely with GRAMMY Award-winning producer/songwriter Jennifer Decilveo to produce the album alongside a lineup of hitmakers including Aldae, Jon Bellion, Julia Michaels, Monsters & Strangerz, and Michael Pollack who are known for their Diamond-certified hits with the likes of Justin Bieber and Miley Cyrus (who FLETCHER performed alongside in an internet-breaking performance in 2023). “Doing Better” follows her gut-punching single and video “Lead Me On” which was featured as the cover of New Music Daily on Apple Music.