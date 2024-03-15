Today, FLETCHER has announced that the U.S. leg of her global “In Search of the Antidote Tour” will be coming this fall.

The tour will be in support of her upcoming album, In Search of the Antidote, which will be released next Friday, March 22nd.

FLETCHER will be kicking off the run on September 12th in Minneapolis and wrap up on October 9th at the iconic Greek Theatre in Los Angeles,. See the full itinerary including European and Australian dates here and all US tour dates below. Text “ANTIDOTE” 1+(732)605-5362 to receive exclusive access to presale tickets. Tickets go on sale next Friday, March 22nd at 10am local time here.

Including a stop at the legendary Radio City Music Hallin New York City, the In Search Of The Antidote tour features Canadian rockers The Beaches in New York on September 21st. rising popstar Slayyyter, who will grace the bill at FLETCHER’s Greek Theatre show on October 9th, with queer pop newcomer Maude Labour supporting across all dates.

Says FLETCHER, “US! Adding you to the roster for 2024. So happy to be back on the stage and traveling across the country to see your faces singing back my songs. I have dreamt my entire life of playing some of these venues. I graduated at Radio City Music Hall and have seen so many of my favorite artists at the Greek. Little Cari is bugging and FLETCHER will see you all in the fall.”

Check out the tour dates below.

September 12 – Minneapolis, MN – The Fillmore ^

September 14 – Chicago, IL – Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom ^

September 15 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore ^

September 17 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore ^

September 18 – Washington, DC – The Anthem ^

September 19 – Boston, MA – Roadrunner ^

September 21 – New York, NY – Radio City Music Hall + ^

September 27 – Nashville, TN – Marathon Music Works ^

September 29 – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy ^

October 2 – Houston, TX – Bayou Music Center ^

October 3 – Dallas, TX – South Side Ballroom ^

October 6 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theater ^

October 7 – San Diego, CA – SOMA ^

October 9 – Los Angeles, CA – Greek Theatre • ^

Support from:

+ The Beaches

• Slayyyter

^ Maude Latour