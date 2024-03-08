Multi-platinum hard rockers Five Finger Death Punch have announced a massive headlining tour of North America for this summer/fall.

For the entirety of the run, the band will be joined by Marilyn Manson and Slaughter to Prevail.

Five Finger Death Punch will kick off on August 2nd in Hershey, Pennsylvania and run through September 19th when it will conclude in Houston, Texas Pre-sales for the tour kick off Monday, March 11th at 10am EST. General ticket on sale begins Friday March 15th at 10am local time here.

See all upcoming dates below.

Prior to the North American run, Five Finger Death Punch will embark overseas to Europe in Spring for more stadium dates with Metallica on their M72 World Tour in addition to headlining shows with special guest Ice Nine Kills and select appearances at major festivals. See dates here.

Tour dates:

FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH

with Marilyn Manson and Slaughter To Prevail

8/2 Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium

8/5 Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center

8/7 Detroit, MI – Pine Knob Music Centre

8/8 Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center

8/10 St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amp

8/13 Rogers, AR – Walmart Amp

8/14 Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

8/16 Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center

8/19 Des Moines, IA – Wells Fargo Arena

8/21 Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center

8/22 Denver, CO – Ball Arena +

8/24 Saskatoon, SK – SaskTel Centre *

8/27 Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

8/29 Airway Heights, WA – BECU Live at Northern Quest

8/31 Portland, OR – RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

9/3 Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre

9/4 Chula Vista, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

9/6 Anaheim, CA – Honda Center

9/8 Las Vegas, NV – MGM Grand Garden Arena

9/10 Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resorts Amphitheatre

9/11 Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater

9/13 Durant, OK – Choctaw Grand Theater

9/15 Atlanta, GA – Lakewood Amphitheatre

9/16 Biloxi, MS – Mississippi Coast Coliseum

9/18 Austin, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater

9/19 Houston, TX – Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

*No Marilyn Manson +No Slaughter To Prevail