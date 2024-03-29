Rising star Elohim follows the success of her latest single, “Can’t Remember Your Name,” with a eerie new single called “Tiny Human.”

The song from her upcoming album delves into the delicate balance between feeling lost among many and the personal moments of introspection that arise from this realization. It explores human vulnerability and our shared experiences of longing, desire, and the search for meaning in a vast world.

“At the end of the day we are all humans who were at one time in a womb and we are minuscule,” said Elohim in the press release. “I wish more people were humble and grounded and we could go into situations and be ourselves.”

Elohim’s 2024 music saga was inspired, in part, by her intense battle with anxiety. She relied on prescription medication at levels five times her prescribed dosage, which caused severe health challenges, including weight loss, shaking, and vomiting. Her team intervened, prioritizing her health over her music.

Elohim prioritized recovery over touring and her upcoming album showcases her resilience in overcoming inner demons. Her music conveys deep emotions and inspires mental health awareness in the music industry.

“Can’t Remember Your Name” and “Tiny Human” are the perfect origin points for newfound fans as the rising star prepares for her anticipated album, which drops late-2024. After “Tiny Human,” follow Elohim on social media for daily updates and more.

Stream “Tiny Human” below.