Rising country maverick Ella Langley has released a brand new single, “nicotine,” which can be found below.

Co-written by Langley alongside Joybeth Taylor, Zach Kale and Jon Nite, the release of “nicotine” comes alongside a visual of her performing the track which was directed by John Park.

Langley explains, “‘nicotine’ is about craving someone almost as much, if not more, than the vices you had when you were twenty something. ‘nicotine’ is that young rebellious love that everybody wants. It sets the tone and is a great representation of my upcoming album.”

With a fresh 2024 CMT Award Nomination under her belt for Collaborative Video of the Year for her song “That’s Why We Fight” feat. Koe Wetzel, Ella is already making a statement in 2024 and is underway on her series of tours with 75+ dates this year. She’s currently out on Riley Green’s ‘Ain’t My Last Rodeo’ Tour, with shows throughout the year supporting HARDY!, Luke Bryan, Dierks Bentley, and Morgan Wallen. She will also perform on the Chevy Riverfront Stage at CMA Fest. See full list of dates here.

The singer-songwriter was recently named to CMT’s 2024 LISTEN UP Roster as well as their Next Women of Country Class of 2024. Additionally, Ella is included in the Opry NextStage Class of 2024 and will be performing in Frisco, TX on May 15th preceding the 59thAcademy of Country Awards. She kicked off the year with “Strangers”, her duet with Kameron Marlowe, which hit 1 Million streams on release weekend (12 Million to date) and was dubbed the “best duet we have seen this decade” by All Country News.