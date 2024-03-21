Drive-By Truckers have announced that they will be celebrating their landmark third studio album, Southern Rock Opera, with a lengthy North American tour this summer.

Produced by Live Nation, the “Southern Rock Opera Revisited 2024 Tour” will find Drive-By Truckers perform the acclaimed 2001 album in full, alongside other fan favorites and tracks across their well-respected discography.

The tour will kick off on June 7th at Indianapolis, Indiana’s Egyptian Room at Old National Centre and then continues into early July. The headline run will then resume October 16th at Washington, DC’s Warner Theatre and then travel through a very special tour finale set for November 24th at Nashville, Tennessee’s historic Ryman Auditorium. Highlights include two-night stands at San Francisco, CA’s The Fillmore (June 28-29), Minneapolis, MN’s Uptown Theater (October 25-26), Chicago, IL’s House of Blues (November 1-2), and Asheville, NC’s The Orange Peel (November 7-8).

Drive-By Truckers is asking fans to place their ticket requests for all shows on the Southern Rock Opera Revisited 2024 Tour here by March 21st at 12pm ET. Confirmed requests will automatically be charged to the fan’s credit card and instructions on how to access tickets will be sent from Ticketmaster. VIP Experience packages go on sale today, at 1pm ET. Public on-sale for all announced dates begin Friday, March 29th at 10:00 am local time. For complete details and ticket information, fans can head here.

Find a note from Drive-By Truckers member Patterson Hood below.

“DBT is thrilled to announce The Southern Rock Opera Revisited 2024 Tour. It’s been 23 years since the release of the album that drastically changed our lives and 22 years since we performed it (more or less) straight through in near entirety. We’ll be hitting the road, Three Guitars blazing, and telling y’all a story. It’s an album we spent years writing and learning to play and then recording (in the upstairs of a uniform shop in downtown Birmingham AL). It was initially released on 9/11/2001 (and later reissued by Lost Highway in the summer of 2002).

A lot has happened in the decades since it came out, both to the band and to the world we live in. We feel that the record, while somewhat timeless, also has a current timeliness to it considering the social and political issues of today. Instead of performing it as if it’s still 2000AD, we want to make it our own, reflecting who we all are now in 2024. It’s going to be intense, but also a hell of a lot of fun and this time we’re offering a very special Southern Rock Opera Revisited VIP Experience that includes a soundcheck party and some special SRO Revisited limited edition items. VIP tickets are on sale starting today!

We’ll be playing songs from the original release, plus a small handful of songs that pertain to its themes and points of view, plus a short encore set that will be different each night. It’ll be a different and very special show, and very likely the last time we’ll ever do it so DON’T MISS IT! DBT-Southern Rock Opera Revisited 2024 Tour. “It ain’t about the past.” See you at the Rock Show!”

Tour dates:

JUNE

7 – Indianapolis, IN – Egyptian Room at Old National Centre

8 – St. Louis, MO – The Pageant

9 – Louisville, KY – Mercury Ballroom

10 – Henrico, VA – Lewis Ginter Botanical Gardens*

13 – Raleigh, NC – The Ritz

14 – Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore Charlotte

15 – Birmingham, AL – Iron City

16 – New Orleans, LA – The Civic Theatre

19 – Houston, TX – House of Blues

20 – Austin, TX – ACL Live at the Moody Theater

21 – Dallas, TX – House of Blues

23 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren

26 – El Cajon, CA – The Magnolia

27 – Los Angeles, CA – The Belasco

28 – San Francisco, CA – The Fillmore

29 – San Francisco, CA – The Fillmore

JULY

1 – Portland, OR – Crystal Ballroom

2 – Seattle, WA – Neptune Theatre

5 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex

6 – Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium

OCTOBER

16 – Washington, DC – Warner Theatre

17 – New York, NY – Irving Plaza

18 – Boston, MA – House of Blues

19 – Philadelphia, PA – Theatre of Living Arts

22 – Toronto, ON – Danforth Music Hall

23 – Cleveland, OH – House of Blues

25 – Minneapolis, MN – Uptown Theater

26 – Minneapolis, MN – Uptown Theater

27 – Madison, WI – The Sylvee

29 – Des Moines, IA – Val Air Ballroom

30 – Milwaukee, WI – Pabst Theater

NOVEMBER

1 – Chicago, IL – House of Blues

2 – Chicago, IL – House of Blues

3 – Cincinnati, OH – Bogart’s

5 – Detroit, MI – St. Andrew’s Hall

7 – Asheville, NC – The Orange Peel

8 – Asheville, NC – The Orange Peel

9 – Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle

24 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium

*Non Live Nation tour date