Hailing from Katy, Texas and now based in Los Angeles, the rapidly ascending and multi-talented Dende shared his first release of the year: the 3-song EP Wish You Were Here, just last week.

Now, Dende has shared a music video for standout track “Your Intro.” The video was directed by Danteslens and produced by Andreia Santa Cristina, and showcases the restless artist in London, haunted by memories of his distant lover back home. Alongside the premiere, he announces his forthcoming appearances at SXSW in Austin, Texas which can be found below.

Last year, Dende made a meteoric impact on the music scene with the successive release of two projects: his EP Before We Crash and his album ‘95 Civic. These endeavors collectively garnered over 6 million streams across various DSPs and featured one of the most viewed UPROXX Live Performances. Additionally, the accompanying visuals for his viral tracks “Nightmares” and “Better Than Him” amassed over 200,000 views on YouTube and each garnered over 1 million streams on Spotify.

Raised in the Southern church under the guidance of a preacher father, Dende was molded into the soulful storyteller and singer he embodies today. His music reflects a genuine portrayal of his life’s experiences and those of his close friends, offering an authentic perspective on overcoming life’s obstacles. Infusing a modern twist into early 2000s style R&B, Dende’s music resonates deeply with listeners, presenting his narratives in an unadulterated manner for the world to absorb.

“Billy and I pride ourselves on making better music every time we release. I’m happy to say we for sure did it again,” Dende says on Wish You Were Here. “This 3 pack is about being overseas and missing someone I loved while working on something else I love. A short story to introduce a much longer one. Wish You Were Here.”

DENDE SXSW APPEARANCES

TUESDAY MARCH 12TH

SXSW Music Opening Party

THURSDAY MARCH 14TH

9:00 PM – AUDIOMACK

FRIDAY MARCH 15TH

5:30 – Socially Loud

11:00 PM- Firehouse Hostel

SATURDAY MARCH 16TH

12:30 PM – Rhythm & Vibes

SUNDAY MARCH 16TH/17TH

1:00 AM – SoFar Sounds