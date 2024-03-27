Fresh off his Breakfast Club appearance after having “Lines Drawn” with help from Billboard and successfully migrating From The Hood To Harvard, NOLA native Dee-1 taps Soul singer/songwriter Raheem DeVaughn for “Purify My Eyes.” Continuing his theme of counter-culture centered messaging the timely track, which was produced by Anonymous, urges listeners to replace images of corruption and cynicism with lifegiving content to reprogram our thinking for the better.

“This is easily one the most important songs I have ever done because it provides Hip-Hop with a solution-based perspective meant to combat some of the problems we face as a culture. It’s honest, raw, and transparent. I’ve been friends with Raheem Devaughn for a long time, so to finally collaborate on a song feels great. When I played the record for him, he fell in love with it and instantly added his parts; which took the song to another level,” say’s the David Found His Slingshot author in a exclusive statement to Medium Creative Agency.

Award-winning rapper. educator, host, activist, business owner, and keynote speaker are synonymous with Louisiana’s Dee-1. The Nasir “Nas” Jones Hip Hop Fellow at Harvard University is a Billboard Top 10 charting, game-changing MC with a persona to match his penmanship. He’s transitioned from being a middle school math teacher in The Boot to a Hip-Hop heavyweight with much more to accomplish. He has released 10 albums and 21 projects thus far in his career.

Dee-1’s music is part of a bigger lifestyle movement called Mission Vision, which centers around three core principles: Be Real. Be Righteous. Be Relevant. In 2020, Dee received the prestigious NAACP “Power of Influence Award,” highlighting his community activism and commitment to inspiring the youth. In 2021, he was nominated for an Emmy Award for his work on “The Manhattan Project,” but he lost to Michelle Obama. Later that year, Dee was appointed to the “Louisiana Council for the Success of Black Men and Boys” by Governor John Bel Edwards, making him the first rapper in Louisiana history to become a governor’s appointee.

After addressing critics and fans alike in the official music video for the Danny Beats-produced single for “Lines Drawn” and following his viral interview on Sway In The Morning centered around industry hypocrisy, Emmy-nominated educator turned entertainer Dee-1 released his latest project to date From The Hood To Harvard. The 8-track body of work includes guest features from Skyy Brooks as well as P3RK and is anchored by supporting records “Impostor Syndrome” & “Dr. Freshh.”

Stream “Purify My Eyes” on your DSP of choice below and watch Dee-1‘s interview with The Breakfast Club | HERE.