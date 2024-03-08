Cold War Kids, an indie rock band formed in 2004, emanate raw energy and emotional depth. Hailing from Long Beach, California, their eclectic sound blends elements of blues, punk, and soul, creating a distinctive sonic landscape. Known for Nathan Willett’s gritty vocals and intricate storytelling, their lyrics resonate with themes of longing, struggle, and redemption. With hits like “Hang Me Up to Dry” and “First,” they’ve carved a niche in the alternative music scene. Their dynamic live performances, marked by pulsating rhythms and impassioned delivery, captivate audiences worldwide. Cold War Kids continue to evolve, maintaining their status as a quintessential force in modern indie rock. Cold War Kids continue to tour and amaze their fans with their music!

Here are few photos from the NYC date for Cold War Kids’ 20th Anniversary Tour with opener Joe P who rose quickly to TikTok fame over the pandemic with his original acoustic songs.