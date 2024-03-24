A Party Like No Other

On Saturday, March 16th a party like no other was brewing at a warehouse on the border of Brooklyn and Queens. Swedish electro-pop sensation COBRAH delivered the Leather And Bondage to New York’s Knockdown Center for the SUCCUBUS Tour!

Kicking things off was DJ Latex, followed by the hyper-pop DJ Only Fire, who supplied the vibes and the beats for the evening as fans gathered on the floor donning bondage harnesses and head to toe leather outfits. Drinks were flowing, friends were dancing and the stage was set for the main performance of the night.

Wasting no time, at 11pm on the dot, the venue lights shut off and a mysterious soundtrack began to play. Seemingly appearing out of nowhere, COBRAH graced the stage and dove right into her opening track “DIP N DRIP”.

For the first three songs, COBRAH slithered across the stage hitting every note and not missing a beat. From stage left to stage right, climbing up on the cross shaped BDSM bench that stood as her only stage prop. Flipping her hair to the beat, COBRAH asked us all “What’s the tea?”, before stopping to greet the crowd and introduce herself.

The smile that stretched across her face was irreplaceable that evening, as she looked out at the mass of people smiling back at her. COBRAH explained that when she wrote the songs she was going to be performing that night, she never imagined that she would get to play them live, let alone at a sold-out warehouse in New York City — dreams really do come true!

COBRAH went on to perform a sweaty and sexy hour long setlist that consisted of all the hits and then some, including “BANG”, “FEMININE ENERGY” and a cover of CouCou Chloe’s “Wizz”.

Before the final song of the night, COBRAH finally gave the fans what they were bursting at the seams for — her hit song “GOOD PUSS”. As the opening of the song began, the crowd screamed the lyrics so loud that they were practically drowning COBRAH out on the microphone. It was clear that the final moments of the evening were about to be some of the best. For the encore performance, COBRAH performed her house music hit “MAMI” and the energy peaked once again with fans grooving throughout the venue.

After Saturday’s performance, it is clear that COBRAH is well on her way to becoming a household name in the States. Her distinctive take on electro-pop music and her willingness to write songs about subjects most pop stars would avoid shows a unique edge and boldness. COBRAH’s brand of sleek, dark and sexy vibes brings a unique twist to todays music and it will surely be exciting to see what the future holds for her.

