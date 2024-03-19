Cleveland, Ohio rock band Cloud Nothings have released another tremendous new single, “I’d Get Along.”

“I’d Get Along” follows earlier singles “Final Summer” and “Running Through The Campus” as previous of their upcoming album, Final Summer, which will be released on April 19th via Pure Noise Records.

On the new single, Cloud Nothings Dylan Baldi explains, “I got pretty obsessed with the band Earth during the pandemic, and that led to an obsession with other doom metal, and then I started buying lots of fuzz pedals and downloading distortion plugins online—basically just anything that would blow out my guitar sound and get it sounding somewhere in the deep and fuzzed out ballpark of the heavy music I was listening to. ‘I’d Get Along’ is sort of a Cloud Nothings take on that sound, where the guitar is big and bulky but there’s a really poppy vocal melody on top, and the drums are bouncy and rolling around the other instruments in their own idiosyncratic way.”

Listen to “I’d Get Along” below and pre-order Final Summer here.

Artwork:

Track-listing:

Final Summer Daggers of Light I’d Get Along Mouse Policy Silence Running Through The Campus The Golden Halo Thank Me For Playing On The Chain Common Mistake

Tour dates:

05/02 Buffalo, NY @ Rec Room *

05/03 Pittsburgh, PA @ Spirit Hall *

05/04 Toronto, ON @ Velvet Underground *

05/06 Boston, MA @ Crystal Ballroom *

05/08 Philadelphia, PA @ The Foundry *

05/09 New York, NY @ LPR *

05/10 Washington, DC @ Black Cat *

05/11 Richmond, VA @ Canal Club *

05/12 Durham, NC @ Motorco

05/13 Asheville, NC @ The Grey Eagle

05/14 West Columbia, SC @ New Brookland Tavern x

05/16 Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade x

05/17 Nashville, TN @ Row One x

05/19 Austin, TX @ 3Ten ACL x

05/20 Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall x

05/22 Phoenix, AZ @ Rebel Lounge x

05/23 San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar x

05/24 Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room x

05/25 Los Angeles, CA Lodge Room x

05/26 San Francisco, CA @ Cafe Du Nord x

05/28 Portland, OR @ Hawthorne Theatre x

05/29 Seattle, WA @ Tractor Tavern x

05/31 Boise, ID @ Shrine Social Club

06/02 Denver, CO @ HQ +

06/03 Kansas City, MO @ Record Bar +

06/04 Omaha, NE @ Reverb Lounge +

06/05 Minneapolis, MN @ Turf Club +

06/06 Madison, WI @ High Noon +

06/07 Chicago, IL @ Beat Kitchen +

06/08 Cleveland, OH @ Mahall’s +

06/09 Ferndale, MI @ Loving Touch +

* w/ Hurry

x w/ Truth Club

+ w/ Idle Ray