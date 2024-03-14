Punk-rock legends Circle Jerks and Descendents have just shared their collaborative EP today via Trust Records.

The release comes just in time for their highly-anticipated co-headlining tour this spring, and is a great way of continuing to get fans excited for their mostly sold-out tour. The release includes Descendents’ take on the Circle Jerks’ “Red Tape”, “I Just Want Some Skank” and iconic “Beverly Hills” on Side A. On Side B, Circle Jerks re-envision Descendents’ “Kabuki Girl” and “Hope.”

The EP will only be available to purchase as a physical 7″. Trust Records is selling a white variant on their webstore today and a special red variant will be available on the upcoming tour. Fans can also purchase a blue variant from Circle Jerks or Descendents webstores today.

Descendents and Circle Jerks’ co-headlining Spring tour will kick off in Tempe, Arizona tomorrow and runs through Texas, Florida, up the East Coast. Adolescents will support each night. For a full list of dates see below. Tickets are available here.

Artwork:

Track-listing:

A1- Red Tape – Descendents

A2- I Just Want Some Skank – Descendents

A3- Beverly Hills – Descendents

B1- Kabuki Girl – Circle Jerks

B2- Hope – Circle Jerks

Circle Jerks + Descendents Live Dates:

March 15 – Tempe, AZ – Marquee Theatre (SOLD OUT)

March 16 – Albuquerque, NM – El Rey Theater (SOLD OUT)

March 17 – El Paso, TX – Lowbrow Palace

March 19 – Houston, TX – House of Blues

March 20 – San Antonio, TX – Vibes Event Center

March 22 – Austin, TX – Stubb’s (SOLD OUT)

March 23 – Dallas, TX – House of Blues (SOLD OUT)

March 24 – Tulsa, OK – Cain’s Ballroom (SOLD OUT)

March 26 – Fayetteville, AR – JJ’s Live

March 27 – New Orleans, LA – Civic Theatre

March 29 – St. Petersburg, FL – Jannus Live (SOLD OUT)

March 30 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL – Revolution Live (SOLD OUT)

March 31 – Orlando, FL – House of Blues (SOLD OUT)

April 2 – Atlanta, GA – Masquerade Heaven (SOLD OUT)

April 3 – Nashville, TN – Brooklyn Bowl (SOLD OUT)

April 5 – Raleigh, NC – The Ritz (SOLD OUT)

April 6 – Richmond, VA – The National (SOLD OUT)

April 7 – Baltimore, MD – Rams Head Live (SOLD OUT)

April 9 – New Haven, CT – Toad’s Place (SOLD OUT)

April 11 – Philadelphia, PA – Franklin Music Hall

April 12 – Sayreville, NJ – Starland Ballroom (SOLD OUT)

April 13 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Paramount (SOLD OUT)

w/ Adolescents

Circle Jerks Live Dates:

May 11 – Milan, Italy – Carroponte (SOLD OUT)*

May 12 – Milan, Italy – Carroponte

May 14 – Madrid, Spain – Wizink Center *

May 15 – Barcelona, Spain – Razzmatazz 2

May 16 – Chambéry, France – Le Phare *

May 18 – Eindhoven, Netherlands – Ketelhuisplein (SOLD OUT)* ^

May 19 – Eindhoven, Netherlands – Ketelhuisplein * #

May 21 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Grey Hall (SOLD OUT)*

May 22 – Hamburg, Germany – Markthalle ^

May 23 – Hamburg, Germany – Docks (SOLD OUT)* ^

May 25 – Hanover, Germany – Faust Open Air * ^ #

May 26 – Cologne, Germany – Tanzbrunnen * ^ #

May 28 – Prague, Czech Republic – Futurum Music Bar

May 29 – Budapest, Hungary – Dürer Kert

May 30 – Ljubljana, Slovenia – Media Center (SOLD OUT)*

June 1 – Saarbrücken, Germany – Open Air am E-Werk *

June 2 – Aarau, Switzerland – Kiff #

June 4 – Vienna, Austria – Arena Open Air *

June 5 – Vienna, Austria – Arena Open Air *

June 7 – Augsburg, Germany – Gaswerk Open Air * #

June 8 – Schweinfurt, Germany – Stattbahnhof #

June 9 – Berlin, Germany Zitadelle Spandau * #

* w/ NOFX

# w/ Negative Approach

^ w/ Scream