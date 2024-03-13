New Jersey’s captivating rising rapper/lyricist Chris Patrick has just announced that he will be releasing his highly anticipated new mixtape, THE CALM, on April 3rd.

Though just a little over two weeks away, fans can have the opportunity get an early listen/purchase of THE CALM on March 20th on EVEN. Fans will be able to choose from various purchase options and have the opportunity to earn additional special prizes.

On making the enticing new project, Patrick goes on to explain, “‘The Calm’ is a mixtape I made over 10 days back in my hometown of East Orange, New Jersey. I was undergoing a lot of big changes in my life and had to cope with a lot in isolation. While in that brief hibernation, I created ‘The Calm.’ The mixtape embodies the journey I went through navigating the world with a new perspective altered by loss and brutal honesty.”

The announcement follows the release of “Slide on Me,” which was released last September and now has over 500K streams and has garnered praise from critics and fans alike.. Chris’s previous full-length project, a 14-track sophomore album titled X Files, also received similar praise and earned over 11M streams across platforms — proving that Patrick has the talent to not only make a name for himself quickly but to also be a lasting force in the industry.

Raised in East Orange, the emerging sensation boasts a diverse musical arsenal. Equally skilled in singing and rapping, he seamlessly blends vivid storytelling with infectious hooks, drawing from his life experiences. Fueled by his unwavering determination and earning early nods from esteemed artists such as T-Pain, JID, Smino, and Isaiah Rashad his trajectory is bound to ascend even higher.

Stay tuned for more of what’s to come from the promising young artist and THE CALM.