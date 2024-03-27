To celebrate “Greener” pastures, following the announcement of her joining Kid Cudi’s ‘Insano World Tour,’ Cleveland native Chelsea Pastel releases the Cassius G-produced single “Price Going Up.” Marking CP’s explosive entrance into 2024, the empowering anthem resonates with anybody pushing forward with resilience and determination. With infectious beats and powerful vocals, she asserts her presence as a rising star to watch. Setting the stage for an exciting year ahead, the brand-new track is a bold declaration of Chelsea’s unwavering commitment to excellence.

“I jumped off that porch, I’m not going back to that house and I mean just that. I’m never looking back. I took a leap of faith and where I land is where I’m staying,” says the talented triple threat in a press statement to Medium Creative Agency about her latest release.

Born and bred in Forest City, Chelsea found her passion for music early on, which led her to enroll in the Cleveland School of Arts. After graduating, Chelsea begin to make a name for herself throughout the Midwest and beyond. Her unique sonic style, catchy hooks, and lyrical prowess have earned her the title of Cleveland’s Next Up talent.

Apart from accolades, which include spotlight spots regionally on WKYC and Dirty Glove Bastard as well as national recognition on top-tier entertainment networks like BET, Chelsea is a self-taught instrumentalist who often handles her production, writing, and engineering. Her unique brand of ballads can be best classified as a fusion of Rap and Pop with a touch of Rock accented by old-school flavor.

Press play on “Price Going Up” on your DSP of choice below and watch the visual for “Greener” | HERE via Pastel Productions LLC / Vydia.