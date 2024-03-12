Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter Billy Strings has announced some additional headlining tour dates for this upcoming summer.

The new shows will find Strings performing back-to-back nights at Inglewood, CA’s Kia Forum, Bridgeport, CT’s Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater, State College, PA’s Bryce Jordan Center, Worcester, MA’s DCU Center and Berkeley, CA’s Greek Theatre at U.C. Berkeley.

Tickets for the new shows will be available for pre-sale starting tomorrow, March 13 at 10am local time with general on-sale following Friday, March 15 at 10:00am local time. Full details can be found here.

The summer dates are just the latest added to Strings’ extensive 2024 run, which also includes upcoming stops at Tampa’s Yuengling Center (two nights), St. Augustine’s St. Augustine Amphitheatre (three nights, all sold out), Lexington’s Rupp Arena (two nights, one sold out), Greenwood Village’s Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre (two nights, both sold out), Minneapolis’ The Armory (sold out) and Rosemont, IL’s Allstate Arena (two nights) among others.

See below for complete itinerary.

BILLY STRINGS CONFIRMED TOUR DATES

BOLD on-sale this Friday, March 15 at 10:00am local time

April 12—Tampa, FL—Yuengling Center

April 13—Tampa, FL—Yuengling Center

April 17—Savannah, GA—Enmarket Arena

April 19—St. Augustine, FL—St. Augustine Amphitheatre (SOLD OUT)

April 20—St. Augustine, FL—St. Augustine Amphitheatre (SOLD OUT)

April 21—St. Augustine, FL—St. Augustine Amphitheatre (SOLD OUT)

April 26—Lexington, KY—Rupp Arena

April 27—Lexington, KY—Rupp Arena (SOLD OUT)

May 11—Conroe, TX—Big As Texas Festival

May 17—Greenwood Village, CO—Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre (SOLD OUT)

May 18—Greenwood Village, CO—Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre (SOLD OUT)

May 21—Minneapolis, MN—The Armory (SOLD OUT)

May 24—Rosemont, IL—Allstate Arena

May 25—Rosemont, IL—Allstate Arena

June 22-23—Columbus, OH—Buckeye Country Superfest

July 14—Whitefish, MT—Under The Big Sky Festival

July 19—Redmond, OR—FairWell Festival

July 26—Bridgeport, CT—Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater

July 27—Bridgeport, CT—Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater

July 30—Worcester, MA—DCU Center

July 31—Worcester, MA—DCU Center

August 2—State College, PA—Bryce Jordan Center

August 3—State College, PA—Bryce Jordan Center

August 10—Quincy, WA—Outlaw Music Festival

August 17—Berkeley, CA—Greek Theatre at U.C. Berkeley

August 18—Berkeley, CA—Greek Theatre at U.C. Berkeley

August 23—Inglewood, CA—Kia Forum