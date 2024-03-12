Today, alternative/rock band Better Than Ezra have announced their plans for the “Live A Little Tour” taking place this spring/sunmer.
The 15-date run will kick off on May 3rd and run all the way through May 25th. Better Than Ezra kicking off the tour the same date their new album, Super Magick — is released is no coincidence. After all, it is their first full-length album in ten years.
All tickets for the tour go on sale this Friday, March 15, at 10 a.m. local time; see below for the full list of tour dates and venues.
The “Live A Little Tour” shares its name with the l most recent single from Super Magick, a supercharged anthem that’s already emerged as a fan favorite at the BTE live show. Released last Friday, “Live A Little” makes for a perfect introduction to the full-hearted songwriting and infectious sound of Super Magick, which marks BTE’s tenth studio album.
Chdkc out all of the announced tour dates below and pre-order Super Magick here.
Tour dates:
MAY
03 | New Orleans, LA – House Of Blues
04 | New Orleans, LA – House Of Blues
05 | Nashville, TN – 3rd & Lindsley
07 | Louisville, KY – Mercury Ballroom
09 | St. Louis, MO – The Pageant
10 | Kansas City, MO – Uptown Theater
11 | Minneapolis, MN – Varsity Theater
13 | Indianapolis, IN – The Vogue
14 | Detroit, MI – Saint Andrew’s Hall
16 | Cleveland, OH – House Of Blues
17 | Pittsburgh, PA – Rivers Casino
18 | Wilmington, DE – The Queen
23 | Meridian, MS – MSU Riley Center
24 | Mobile, AL – Soul Kitchen Music Hall
25 | Bossier City, LA – Margaritaville Resort