Today, alternative/rock band Better Than Ezra have announced their plans for the “Live A Little Tour” taking place this spring/sunmer.

The 15-date run will kick off on May 3rd and run all the way through May 25th. Better Than Ezra kicking off the tour the same date their new album, Super Magick — is released is no coincidence. After all, it is their first full-length album in ten years.

All tickets for the tour go on sale this Friday, March 15, at 10 a.m. local time; see below for the full list of tour dates and venues.

The “Live A Little Tour” shares its name with the l most recent single from Super Magick, a supercharged anthem that’s already emerged as a fan favorite at the BTE live show. Released last Friday, “Live A Little” makes for a perfect introduction to the full-hearted songwriting and infectious sound of Super Magick, which marks BTE’s tenth studio album.

Chdkc out all of the announced tour dates below and pre-order Super Magick here.

Tour dates:

MAY

03 | New Orleans, LA – House Of Blues

04 | New Orleans, LA – House Of Blues

05 | Nashville, TN – 3rd & Lindsley

07 | Louisville, KY – Mercury Ballroom

09 | St. Louis, MO – The Pageant

10 | Kansas City, MO – Uptown Theater

11 | Minneapolis, MN – Varsity Theater

13 | Indianapolis, IN – The Vogue

14 | Detroit, MI – Saint Andrew’s Hall

16 | Cleveland, OH – House Of Blues

17 | Pittsburgh, PA – Rivers Casino

18 | Wilmington, DE – The Queen

23 | Meridian, MS – MSU Riley Center

24 | Mobile, AL – Soul Kitchen Music Hall

25 | Bossier City, LA – Margaritaville Resort