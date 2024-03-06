Baroness and Red Fang have just announced five special co-headlining performances this May, bringing back-to-back sets from two of heavy music’s most beloved bands for the first time ever.

“It will be great to get out and play some shows with our old friends in Red Fang,” Baroness collectively shares. “Surprisingly, we’ve never properly toured together, so we’re all excited to bring these shows to you this spring. Furthermore, it will be great to have another opportunity to support and perform songs from our latest record, STONE, with you!”

Red Fang’s Bryan Giles adds: “We’re stoked to be paying shows with Baroness this Spring! I’m pretty sure these shows are gonna go off!”

Tickets for the newly announced, non-festival dates are on-sale this Friday at 10 am local time. Ticketing links can be found on here.

Baroness/Red Fang tour dates:

May 13 Winston Salem, NC The Ramkat

May 14 Norfolk, VA Elevation 27

May 15 Baltimore, MD Ram’s Head Live

May 16 Asbury Park, NJ The Stone Pony

May 18 Harrisburg, PA HMAC