Platinum-certified and Grammy Award-nominated singer/songwriter Anne Wilson has shared another new single, “Country Gold,” the time featuring Jordan Davis.

“Country Gold” is lifted from the upcoming album from Wilson, REBEL, which is due out on April 19th REBEL serves to be a genre-defying collection capturing Wilson’s signature faith-infused Country sound. Wilson also celebrates her first-time CMT Award nomination for Breakthrough Female Video of the Year for “Rain In The Rearview” which first premiered on the CMT/Paramount Time Square billboard back in January.

Wilson’s new collaboration with Davis comes just months after first sharing the stage with him at the 2023 ACM Honors for a live performance of “Buy Dirt.” Serving as the first of three duets on the album, “Country Gold” written by Wilson, Jeff Pardo and Matthew West, pulls inspiration from the biblical meaning of “gold” equating a symbol of spiritual wealth. Wilson and Davis expertly blend their unique, warm vocals as they weave heartfelt narratives from their family histories, emphasizing the joy found in life’s simple moments.

“I am so excited about my new song ‘Country Gold’ with Jordan Davis,” shares Wilson. “I’m a huge fan of Jordan’s music, and I’m honored to have him join me. This song is all about roots and remembering where the good stuff in life really is. I love the line that says, ‘the richest people that I’ve ever known struck country gold,’ and I hope you do too. I can’t wait for everyone to hear it!”

Listen to “Country Gold” below and pre-order REBEL here.

The Opry NextStage Class of 2024 member released “God & Country” in Feb., giving fans a sneak peek into the multifaceted artistry on REBEL. As her commanding vocals lead the track that MusicRow dubs a “spectacular show-stopper,” Wilson revisits her Kentucky roots growing up in the heart of the heartland. As the anticipation for REBEL builds, Wilson’s current single “Rain In The Rearview” continues to turn heads at Country radio.

Named as part of Spotify’s 2024 Hot Country Artists to Watch, Wilson just wrapped her first Country tour as direct support on Scotty McCreery’s Cab In A Solo Tour. This summer, she will grace the stages of both Country and Christian music’s most sought-after festivals including Tortuga Festival, Big As Texas Fest, Country Concert, Alive Music Festival and Kingdom Bound.

