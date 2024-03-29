Today, Nashville alternative/pop artist BIZZY has returned with a poignant new single “When It Ends.”

With “When It Ends,” BIZZY once again invites listeners an intimate glimpse into her life through diaristic storytelling as she opens up about the anxieties of being a young adult navigating life.

Produced by frequent collaborator Brandon Meagher , “When It Ends” unfolds with each chorus, building from an ethereal beginning before transforming into a cinematic, stadium-rock experience, as BIZZY shares her subconscious fears of crashing and burning with one wrong move.

“Sometimes, when things seem to be going well from an outside perspective, I find myself grappling with the overwhelming fear that all I’ve worked so hard for may vanish. ‘When It Ends’ is the fearful whisper to my loved ones, asking them if I loosen my white knuckle grip and things hit the fan, will they still be there for me at the end?”

“When It Ends” is the first offering following BIZZY’s acclaimed debut EP I Don’t Get Breakups .

2023 was filled with milestone moments for the rising star. BIZZY signed her first record deal with Big Loud Rock, the alternative/rock imprint of Big Loud Records whose roster is home to genre standouts Blame My Youth, Letdown., HARDY, Jagwar Twin, Yam Haus and mercury. 2023 was also the year she embarked on her debut US tour, supporting musical duo FRENSHIP across 15+ major cities.

BIZZY’s ability to capture her feelings and turn them into resonant offerings will leave an impression on any new listener, bringing a fresh sound and feeling to the alt-pop singer/songwriter genre. Be on the lookout for more from the rising act as she continues to show up as her most vulnerable self for all who listen – no exceptions.