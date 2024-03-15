GTA 5 was released more than 10 years ago, but this does not make it any less popular for many players even now.

The whole secret is that the project from Rockstar Games has a huge influence on the gaming industry and introduced the idea of a full-fledged and interesting open world, expressed in a copy of a popular state in the USA, where many NPCs behave realistically and even comically, and sometimes they are even just interesting to watch.

An exciting storyline awaits you, which it is advisable to go through completely before you go online.

This way you will understand the character of the characters, you will know all the characters and their history, and not just the main characters, and you will be able to understand the main mechanics, including robberies, which will be repeated and supplemented online.

If in the storyline you play as one of three characters and get to know their characters and life situations, then in GTA 5 online you will create your own and unique hero who will interact with other heroes, but will bring an outside perspective.

For example, if in the storyline you played as Trevor, then online you will be able to go through his robbery and help him capture valuable cargo.

Basics Of Online Mode

You will create your hero and begin your journey in the GTA online format.

Among the main activities, you will find various missions with other players, in which you can gain experience and earn dollars.

You will be able to take part in races, sweeps, various team events, robberies and gradually open your own business producing weapons, drugs, nightclubs, driving cars and more.

You will be able to buy your own transport and go to an elite club to try to win a weekly reward.

You will buy apartments and special objects that are needed to organize robberies.

You will receive some of them as a gift for purchasing GTA, but the rest must be received for dollars and have the required level.

Levels will increase for tasks, especially those that have x2 and x3 rewards, or through missions and robberies, simply driving a vehicle, or ordering a boost from the Skycoach service.

Tasks

You will complete tasks that will be offered on your phone in order to gain game levels and earn dollars.

This is the basis and the first steps, because this is where boosting in GTA 5 online begins.

You will complete tasks for Lamar and other characters from single player and level up, striving for the opportunity to buy your first office, from which your financial rise will begin, and with it the leveling up of your character.

Travel

You can get a GTA V boost by simply traveling by car, motorcycle, bicycle, plane, helicopter, boat, or yacht.

For the distance covered alone, or as part of a group, you will receive an increase in experience, and given that in the state and city in which the main events take place there is something to see and where to go.

This could be Vesnucci Beach, Mount Chilliad, the entire ocean, the desert and small villages.

You can always combine this process and go to the bunker, which many players received as a reward for receiving a copy of GTA 5 from Epic Games during the free giveaway.

Robberies

You will receive experience for completing tasks, and since each robbery is a series of small tasks that go one after another and help you prepare for the main phase and get an additional boost in GTA V online.

Often, for robberies, you need starting real estate – it can be an office, a house outside the city, an apartment, a penthouse in an elite club, or even a submarine.

Usually, preparatory tasks await you for two or four players, whom you need to select among friends or random gamers, distribute everyone’s share and start completing each task.

Please note an important and rather unpleasant point that may affect you when playing with random players – this is the lobby system, which very much depends on the stability of the connection and emotions.

If any player leaves the lobby, the task will be immediately interrupted, which can be harmful in any of the tasks.

What saves the situation is that the robbery is divided into stages, and having completed even one stage, you will already save it, and even if you change the game composition, you will still gradually go through each stage of the robbery.

You will receive a cheap boost in GTA 5 for each stage, but for the main stage of the heist you will receive your share and a lot of experience, as well as a bonus 100 thousand dollars if you completed this heist for the first time.

Since there are a lot of robberies in the GTA world, if you have a stable group of players, you can easily earn dollars and experience, and you will also receive an increase in GTA boost online for joint trips.

Business

You can engage in various businesses and accumulate dollars and experience through it.

Start by purchasing a garage to store cargo and complete tasks to fill it.

This can be done by stealing other people’s goods, or simply buying it.

Gradually, when your warehouse is full, you will be able to sell all the cargo, or part of it, and get money and experience for it.

Remember that at any time during the task other players can interfere with you, so be careful, but act quickly so as not to give enemies time to react and come to disturb you, besides, you will see other players on the map and will immediately understand if someone moves towards you.

Gradually, you will save up for the most profitable in terms of money and experience – a warehouse for storing cars.

This is a similar mechanic in which you select the type of task to obtain transport and begin to complete it.

It is most profitable to choose the most difficult tasks, because this is how you can get luxury cars that can be sold for 100 thousand dollars.

















