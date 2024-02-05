Yesterday, country music superstar Zach Bryan brought home the Grammy Award for “Best Country Duo/Group Performance” for his platinum-certified hit single“I Remember Everything” featuring Kacey Musgraves.

Today, he has unveiled the highly anticipated music video for “Nine Ball,” starring none other than Academy Award-winner Matthew McConaughey himself. The track serves as the opener for his acclaimed 2023 Boys Of Faith EP.

Directed by Matthew Dillon Cohen and co-starring Tye Sheridan and Scott Shepherd, the visual brings the lyrics to life in vivid and vibrant fashion with McConaughey playing the narrator’s father. The video shows a father-and-son journey in a small-town pool hall told across twenty years. It’s a generational story, exploring the way our perspectives of our fathers change as we grow older.

Watch the video for “Nine Ball” below.

In 2023 alone, Bryan amassed more than 7.3 billion streams and brought his career tally of RIAA Gold & Platinum single and album certifications to 19. He now looks to the launch of “The Quittin Time 2024 Tour,” a massive ten-month trek that kicks off on March 5 and will stop at stadiums and major arenas across North America. Guests on the tour include Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Turnpike Troubadours, Sheryl Crow, The War And Treaty, Mt. Joy, Sierra Ferrell, The Middle East, Matt Maeson, SunDown47, and Levi Turner. It serves as the follow-up to his fully sold-out Burn Burn Burnworld tour in 2023, which saw him breaking multiple venue attendance records along the way. Head here for tour details.