Today, X Ambassadors — consisting of brothers Sam Nelson Harris and Casey Harris alongside Adam Levin — have just released another new song, “Your Town.” The song will appear on their upcoming album, Townie, which will be released on April 5th.

Written and produced by the band, “Your Town” introduces us to Sam and Casey’s childhood music teacher, Todd Peterson, who played a vital role in the band’s origin and passed away tragically in 2021. The track is a powerful representation of this new era for X Ambassadors, as they pay an emotional tribute to those who shaped them, both as artists and people.

On the new track, Sam explains, “This song is dedicated to my teacher, mentor, and friend Todd Peterson who passed away in 2021. I owe so much of who I am to Todd. He was the first person to ever get me up on a stage to sing in front of a crowd of people. I was 9 years old, a microphone clutched in my trembling hands, singing “Sometimes I Feel Like a Motherless Child” (a song meant for someone well beyond my years and experience to sing) and the whole time he was there, side-stage, giving me his signature I-told-you-so look. He knew I could do it before I could. He taught me how to carry myself with confidence, encouraged me to be big when I felt small, pushed me to be vulnerable when I was a steel-trap of adolescent inscrutability. And my story is not unique: Todd had a similarly profound impact on so many of us and was a pillar of the Ithaca community.

After I left town, he would often bug me about not calling or texting him more, or not responding to his comments online, or wanting me to come back home for Belle Sherman kickball tournaments. I would laugh it off and roll my eyes, but underneath it I think I felt a creeping sense of guilt. So I started avoiding his attempts to reach out. I screened his calls, left his texts on read.

The last time I heard Todd’s voice was a voicemail he left me after hearing a new song of ours. He scolded me as usual for not calling him more, but there was something else in his voice; he sounded fragile, vulnerable. I listened to it and immediately texted him back, apologizing for not reaching out sooner and that I’d call him as soon as I could. But I never did. He passed away two months later. His voicemail is what you hear at the end of the song. This is my chance to thank him for everything he did. And to thank everyone else in my life who nurtured and raised me, who taught me never to forget where I came from.

My friend Danny and I shot a music video for this song back home in Ithaca, revisiting all the places where I remember Todd the best: the halls of my elementary school, Bell Sherman; in the Ithaca High School Auditorium where he used to bust my balls in choreography rehearsals; at the Stewart Park pavilion, where he held court to hundreds of summer-camp attendees who worshiped the ground he walked on; and the streets of Ithaca where I guarantee you can’t go 10 feet without meeting someone who knew and loved Todd.

‘Your Town’ is out now. For my town. For Todd.”

Listen to “Your Town” below and pre-order Townie here.

Self-produced by the band, Townie marks a compelling new chapter for X Ambassadors as they return to their upstate New York roots. Across these 12 deeply personal tracks, including lead single, “No Strings,” the group crafts an intricate portrait of their hometown’s most mundane aspects and the community that molded them.

The new music follows a move from their hometown of Ithaca, New York to Brooklyn, an explosive debut album, extensive global touring, huge hits “Unsteady” and “Renegades,” as well as recent work with massive artists such as Lizzo, Rihanna, The Weeknd and SZA, and multiple songs penned for major motion pictures.

Reflecting on the project, Sam shares, “A gas station glows in the night, two miles from the Tompkins County line. It cuts through the bleak, winter night like a grotesque, twenty-first century lighthouse. To the east— the college town of Ithaca, NY. To the west, everything else. The air is cold and unforgiving. The landscape every shade of grey and brown on the color-wheel. A couple of teenagers loiter in the parking lot, plotting their escape. Most of them know they won’t ever leave this town, so tonight their escape is a temporary one. Rollies and half-drank liters of Mountain Dew. Grapefruit blunts and chapped lips. Their baggy clothes full of restlessness and longing. This is ‘Townie’.”

In support of the new music, the band is currently in the midst of a tour across the UK and Europe, and will kick off their extensive North American tour April 5 with stops in New York, Los Angeles, Nashville, Chicago, Denver, Atlanta, Minneapolis, Seattle, Austin and more. Complete list of dates below. The shows will see support from New West and Rowan Drake in the US, and Noah Gundersen in Canada.

Artwork:

Track-listing:

Sunoco Smoke on the Highway Your Town I’m Not Really Here Rashad (first dam) Fallout Women’s Jeans Half-Life Follow the Sound of My Voice Start A Band No Strings

Tour dates:

February 17—Riga, Latvia—Palladium Riga

February 18—Vilnius, Lithuania—Compensa Concert Hall

February 20—Warsaw, Poland—Progresja

February 21—Prague, Czech Republic—SaSaZu

February 22—Frankfurt, Germany—Batschkapp

February 23—Munich, Germany—Theaterfabrik

February 25—Koln, Germany—Burgerhaus Stollwerck

February 27—Milan, Italy—Magazzini Generali

February 28—Zurich, Switzerland—Dynamo

February 29—Paris, France—Elysee Montmartre

March 1—Amsterdam, Netherlands—Melkweg

March 3—Birmingham, U.K.—XOYO Birmingham

March 5—Glasgow, U.K.—Saint Luke’s

March 6—Bristol, U.K.—SWX

March 7—London, U.K.—Electric Ballroom

March 8—Liverpool, U.K.—Hangar 34

April 5—Vancouver, BC—Vogue Theatre *

April 6—Kelowna, Canada—Big White Ski Resort

April 9—Calgary, AB—The Palace Theatre *

April 11—Edmonton, AB—Union Hall *

April 12—Saskatoon, SK—Coors Event Centre *

April 13—Winnipeg, MB—Burton Cummings Theatre *

April 16—London, ON—London Music Hall *

April 17—Montreal, QC—Mtelus *

April 18—Ottawa, ON—Bronson Centre *

April 19—Quebec City, QC—Impérial Bell *

April 23—Waterloo, ON—Maxwell’s Concerts and Events *

April 24—Toronto, ON—Danforth Music Hall *

May 4—San Diego, CA—The Observatory North Park +

May 5—Pioneertown, CA—Pappy & Harriet’s +

May 7—San Luis Obispo, CA—Fremont Theater +

May 8—San Francisco, CA—August Hall +

May 10—Portland, OR—The Hawthorne Theatre +

May 11—Seattle, WA—The Showbox +

May 13—Salt Lake City, UT—The Depot +

May 14—Denver, CO—The Ogden Theatre +

May 15—Colorado Springs, CO—Pikes Peak Center +

May 17—Omaha, NE—Slowdown +

May 18—Minneapolis, MN—Varsity Theater +

May 19—Des Moines, IA—Wooly’s +

May 21—Chicago, IL—House of Blues +

May 22—Grand Rapids, MI—Elevation +

May 24—Detroit MI—Saint Andrew’s Hall +

May 25—Milwaukee, WI—The Rave II +

May 26—Cleveland, OH—House of Blues +

May 28—Millvale, PA—Mr. Smalls Theatre +

May 29—Philadelphia, PA—Brooklyn Bowl +

May 31—New York, NY—Irving Plaza +

June 1—Ithaca, NY—State Theatre of Ithaca +

June 2—Boston, MA—Paradise Rock Club +

June 4—Washington, D.C.—9:30 Club +

June 5—Norfolk, VA—The Norva +

June 7—Charlotte, NC—The Underground +

June 8—Atlanta, GA—Buckhead Theatre +

June 9—Nashville, TN—The Basement East +

June 11—Dallas, TX—Granada Theater +

June 12—Austin, TX—Mohawk +

June 14—Phoenix, AZ—The Van Buren +

June 15—Los Angeles, CA—The Fonda Theatre +

June 22—Mexico City, Mexico—Foro Puebla

*with special guest Noah Gundersen

+with special guests New West and Rowan Drak

