Winnetka Bowling League has elected to kick off 2024 with the release of a brand new single, “Sha La La,” which is out now via Local Weather/MDDN Records.

“Sha La La” is a wishful but peppy song that is anchored by its bouncy chorus and yearning lyrics, coming in as a solid addition to their discography that spans numerous singles and EP’s full of emotional/energetic power-pop songs. “Sha La La” is the first song from Winnetka Bowling League since late 2023’s “Breakfast for Dinner,” which made its debut as the end credits theme song from Adam Sandler’s movie You are So Not Invited to my Bat Mitzvah.

Winnetka Bowling League frontman Matthew Koma shares, “‘Sha La La’ is a song about getting older, romanticizing the past and forgetting all the imperfections that accompanied the highlights. It’s really easy for me to look back and wish I could relive certain moments because time and distance has sorta allowed them to be polished and refined. It’s funny how you can create this false memory of how things were, almost only for the purpose of making you feel terrible about the here and now.”

Watch the music video for “Sha La La” below, which was directed by long-time collaborator Zack Sekuler.

Winnetka Bowling League is the Los Angeles trio of singer and guitarist Matthew Koma, his brother Kris Mazzarisi on drums, and keyboardist Sam Beresford. The band will be playing “Sha La La” and other fan favorites at two shows this Spring as the support for Waterparks. On April 4 they will play at The Fillmore in San Francisco’s and on April 6 at Los Angeles’ Hollywood Palladium. Tickets are on-sale now and available here.

WINNETKA BOWLING LEAGUE TOUR DATES

4/4 – The Fillmore – San Francisco, CA *

4/6 – The Hollywood Palladium – Los Angeles, CA *

* = support for Waterparks