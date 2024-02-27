Today, Wilderado have returned to release two brand new songs: “Sometimes” and “Tomorrow,” which is out now via Bright Antenna Records. The tracks are available to stream as well as being available on limited edition 7” vinyl.

The new songs were written by the band during sessions for their forthcoming sophomore album, recorded in Norman, Oklahoma, and produced by Chad Copelin (Sufjan Stevens, SYML) and James McAlister (Gracie Abrams, The National).

The two-track single is Wilderado’s first new music of 2024 and follows last fall’s “In Between” single, whose latest version featured guest vocals from Matt Berninger of The National.

As the first new single “Sometimes” kicks in with the sound of Max’s gentle vocals over an acoustic guitar you are reminded of where Wilderado has come from. The single harkens back to some of the band’s earliest recordings and when asked about the song Max shared, “This is a look into coping mechanisms. It’s something I’ve struggled with this year. I convince myself I need help calming down or being social at the right times. The first part of the song is indulgence, the second part is the reality of the situation and the ending is the honest bit.”

“Tomorrow” brings you into the present and reflects the growth of the group since originally forming in 2015, with more complex song structures and melodies. “Tomorrow came from a lost guitar part that we finally stitched into a song,” revealed Max, adding, “For some reason the body of music felt like a safe place to try and dive into my troubled faith. The further I went the heavier it got. Similar to the energy that builds in a frustrating conversation, I feel like the song helped me ride a motivation and spill my guts a bit.”

Additionally, Wilderado have announced their plans for a U.S. headlining tour this June. Ticket information can be found here, and all dates will feature support from Flyte.

Tour dates:

June 7th – Saint Louis, MO – Delmar Hall

June 8th – Indianapolis, IN – HI-FI Annex

June 9th – Pittsburgh, PA – Mr. Smalls Theatre

June 11th – Toronto, ON – Horseshoe Tavern

June 13th – Philadelphia, PA – Brooklyn Bowl

June 14th – New York, NY – Irving Plaza

June 15th – Boston, MA – Paradise Rock Club

June 17th – Fairfield, CT – The Warehouse at FTC

June 18th – Washington, DC – Howard Theatre

June 20th – Charlotte, NC – The Underground

June 21st – Isle Of Palms, SC – The Windjammer

June 22nd – Asheville, NC – The Orange Peel