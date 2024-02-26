Today, Warner Records country star Warren Zeiders has received his first number 1 single on country radio.

His breakthrough smash hit “Pretty Little Poison” has reached the #1 status on Mediabase’s Country Chart and Billboard’s Country Airplay Chart this week, further proving he is a force to be reckoned with in country music today.

As the title track of Zeiders’ debut album, “Pretty Little Poison” has earned 300 million+ global streams, earned RIAA Platinum Certification and debuted on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart, where it currently sits in the Top 25.

2023 was a banner year for Zeiders, who released his debut album Pretty Little Poison in August. Zeiders capped the year at No. 1 on Billboard’s Emerging Artist Chart (week of Dec. 2) and currently boasts 1.8 billion+ career streams. His “Pretty Little Poison Fall 2023 tour” saw 54 sold-out dates, including a sell-out at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium.

This month, he shared his Pretty Little Poison (Deluxe) album, released his latest single “Heartbreaker” and kicked off his completely sold-out Pretty Little Poison 2024 North American headlining tour.

Additionally, last week Zeiders announced he will join Jelly Roll as direct support for his entire 38-date The Beautifully Broken Tour, which kicks off on August 27th. The 2024 arena tour will go on sale to the public on March 1st at 10am local time and includes stops in NYC’s Madison Square Garden, LA’s Crypto.com Arena, Chicago’s United Center and more. See below for his full upcoming tour dates and get your tickets here.

UPCOMING TOUR DATES:

BOLD denotes newly announced The Beautifully Broken Tour dates w/ Jelly Roll

