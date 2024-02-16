Today, Tyler Hubbard has announced that he will be releasing his sophomore solo album, Strong, on April 12th via EMI Nashville. The album is the follow-up to his debut album, which came out back in January of 2023.

Co-produced by Hubbard alongside Jordan Schmidt, the Georgia native’s 13-track album is a reflection of Hubbard’s unique ability to epitomize his passion for life and love.

The 21x number 1 hitmaker — formerly of the country duo Florida Georgia Line — co-wrote or wrote all of the songs on Strong. Constructed both lyrically and sonically to emote a sense of thrill and fun, the tracks range from previously released “Back Then Right Now” and “Turn.”

In addition to the previously released songs, Hubbard has celebrated the album announcement today with the release of album opener, “Wish You Would.”

Listen to the new song below.

Throughout the album, Strong embodies a distinct variety of both sonic and geographical-driven influences. Songs like “Vegas” stamp the vulnerability of love at first sight, while “American Mellencamp” is pure, heartfelt fun. “Take Me Back” and “Park” offer unique views of hometown reminiscence, while “‘73 Beetle” is an ode to fatherhood, family and dream-filled aspirations. The title track “Strong” culminates Hubbard’s sophomore album both lyrically and symbolically as an ode to long-lasting, healthy and binding relationships that keep life moving forward.

Hubbard’s current single “Back Then Right Now” is currently Top 20 and climbing at Country radio. It follows RIAA 2x Platinum No. 1 single “Dancin’ In The Country” and RIAA Platinum No. 1 single “5 Foot 9” – both from his debut solo album Tyler Hubbard, which has garnered more than 1 billion streams since its release in 2023.

Hubbard’s announcement comes on the heels of his nomination at the iHeartRadio Music Awards for ‘Favorite Debut Album.’ Fans can hear songs from ‘Strong’ and more when Hubbard supports Kane Brown’s In The Air Tour this year, which kicks off in March and includes stops in Toronto, Houston, Las Vegas, Los Angeles and more.

For more information on Hubbard and tickets, fans can head here.

Artwork:



Track-listing:

Wish You Would ( Tyler Hubbard, Corey Crowder and Chris LaCorte ) Park ( Tyler Hubbard, Jesse Frasure, Ashley Gorley and Canaan Smith ) A Lot With A Little ( Tyler Hubbard, Casey Brown and Parker Welling ) Night Like That ( Tyler Hubbard, Andy Albert and Jordan Schmidt ) Take Me Back ( Tyler Hubbard, Corey Crowder and Chris LaCorte ) Back Then Right Now ( Tyler Hubbard, Jessie Jo Dillon, David Garcia and Geoff Warburton ) Vegas ( Tyler Hubbard, Andy Albert and Jordan Schmidt ) Turn ( Tyler Hubbard, Casey Brown and Josh Miller ) American Mellencamp ( Tyler Hubbard, Jaren Johnston and Jordan Schmidt ) BNA ( Tyler Hubbard, Chase McGill and Jordan Schmidt ) Summer Talkin’ ( Tyler Hubbard, Jessie Jo Dillon, Jesse Frasure and Ashley Gorley ) ‘73 Beetle ( Tyler Hubbard ) Strong ( Tyler Hubbard, Matt Dragstrem and Josh Miller )

Tour dates:

Fri., Mar. 15 – Sun., Mar. 17 | CMC Rocks Qld 2024 | Willowbank, AUS

Thurs., Mar. 28 | John Paul Jones Arena | Charlottesville, VA^

Fri., Mar. 29 | PPG Paints Arena | Pittsburgh, PA^

Sat., Mar. 30 | Prudential Center | Newark, NJ^

Thurs., Apr. 4 | Little Caesars Arena | Detroit, MI^

Fri., Apr. 5 | ScotiaBank Arena | Toronto, ON, CA^

Sat., Apr. 6 | Keybank Center | Buffalo, NY^

Tues., Apr. 9 | Grand Ole Opry House | Nashville, TN

Thurs., Apr. 11 | T-Mobile Center | Kansas City, MO^

Fri., Apr. 12 | Allstate Arena | Rosemont, IL^

Thurs., Apr. 18 | Wells Fargo Arena | Des Moines, IA^

Fri., Apr. 19 | Target Center | Minneapolis, MN^

Sat., Apr. 20 | Alerus Center | Grand Forks, ND^

Fri., Apr. 26 | United Supermarkets Arena | Lubbock, TX^

Sat., Apr. 27 | Toyota Center | Houston, TX^

Sun., Apr. 28 | Moody Center | Austin, TX^

Thurs., May 9 | Matthew Knight Arena | Eugene, OR^

Fri., May 10 | Golden 1 Center | Sacramento, CA^

Sat., May 11 | Golden 1 Center | Sacramento, CA^

Fri., May 17 | Delta Center | Salt Lake City, UT^

Sat., May 18 | T-Mobile Arena | Las Vegas, NV^

Sun., May 19 | Boots In The Park | Tempe, AZ

Thurs., May 30 | Amway Center | Orlando, FL^

Fri., May 31 | Amalie Arena | Tampa, FL^

Sat., Jun. 1 | Amalie Arena | Tampa, FL^

Fri., Jun. 7 | PNC Arena | Raleigh, NC^

Sat., Jun. 8 | State Farm Arena | Atlanta, GA^

Sat., Jun. 15 | Boots In The Street | Sidney, OH

Sat., Jun. 29 | Lakes Jam 2024 | Brainerd, MN

Fri., Jul. 19 | Faster Horses Festival | Brooklyn, MI

Fri., Aug. 2 | County Line Country Fest | Prairie Du Chien, WI

Fri., Aug. 16 | Lasso Festival de Musique Country | Montréal, QC, CA

Sun., Aug. 18 | Indian Ranch | Webster, MA

Sat., Aug. 24 | BMO Stadium | Los Angeles, CA^

Fri., Aug. 30 | Denim On The Diamond | Kelowna, BC, CA

^supporting Kane Brown