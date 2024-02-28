TX2 has just shared his devastating new single, “So Numb,” which is out now via Hopeless Records.

“So Numb” is a harrowing look into his own healing journey, which he isn’t artist to admit has not always been an easy one. “We wrote this one about grief,” TX2 shares, and dedicates the song to anyone who has experienced deep loss. The new single comes ahead of a massive U.S. tour alongside fellow Hopeless Records signee NOAHFINNCE.

Further explaining the new track, TX2 says, “So Numb is a song about dealing with grief. I’m officially at the age where people I know have started dying off, and Cam had lost his mother- so we wanted to write a song in memoriam to those we’ve lost. I’m bad at dealing with grief, and this is a song about that.”

Listen below.

TX2 — aka Evan Thomas — prides himself on injecting authentic stories and experiences from his own life into his lyrics. As someone who is a member of the LGBTQIA+ community himself, he admits he hasn’t always fit in. His songs document that experience, but really – his stories are about all of us, penned for anyone who has ever felt alone. Per usual – the singer is willing to cause a little chaos with his new track, if that’s what it takes to draw attention to important societal issues. With his new track, he’s making his voice heard loud and clear.