Twenty One Pilots has just released a short video that takes a look into the mystery and characters that have been referenced throughout their music. There is a city referred to as Dema, located on the Continent of Trench which is a forbidden zone. Blurryface, AKA Nico, and leader of the nine bishops, seems to be some sort of gate keeper and enforcer. This seems to be a good versus evil sci-fi story where power and religion rule.

This is no surprise to TOP fans I’m sure. The mystery and creativity this band posses is truly out of this world which is exactly what the story of “I Am Clancy” seems to be.