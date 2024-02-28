Today, Twenty One Pilots has just dropped a teaser video for what will be their newest single and music video for “Overcompensate”. The new music video will be premiering on Thursday, February 28th at 1pm EST. Check out their YOUTUBE channel for more!

That band had also released earlier this week a short video titled “I Am Clancy” that takes a look into the mystery and characters that have been referenced throughout their music. There is a city referred to as Dema, located on the Continent of Trench which is a forbidden zone. Blurryface, AKA Nico, and leader of the nine bishops, seems to be some sort of gate keeper and enforcer. This seems to be a good versus evil sci-fi story where power and religion rule.