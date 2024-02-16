Country music legend Tracy Lawrence has returned with a new song “Out Here In It” and brought his signature, classic country sound with him. The song is the title-track on his new EP which will be released on June 7th.

The new EP comes two years after Lawrence released his 2022 album, Hindsight 2020 Vol. 3, and will feature carefully-crafted cuts from some of Nashville’s hottest songwriters including Ernest Keith Smith, Rodney Clawson, Jacob Durrett, Wyatt McCubbin, Devin Dawson, Lee Thomas Miller and more.

“It’s been a while since I’ve been in the studio,” shares Lawrence. “I always have a blast working up new songs so it felt so good to cut new music. My last project, the 30th anniversary album ‘Hindsight 2020,’ was the closing of a chapter of my life. With this new project, I really wanted to freshen things up a bit. A little bit more contemporary but still very Country. I’m very proud of it and hope you all really enjoy it.”

On the title-track, Lawrence takes the listener with him on a retrospective look at his life from where he is now. Further cementing his legendary status with a new classic for the ages, the self-reflecting track showcases Lawrence’s timeless and familiar sound as he recalls life’s hardships, successes and all the moments in between. Lawrence focuses on soaking in each moment while appreciating the journey and acknowledging the importance of always living it to the fullest potential. With a nostalgic feel, the Country icon rolls with the punches of life as he brings us back to the essence of classic Country.

Lawrence also stars in the accompanying music video for “Out Here In It.” Set against Lawrence’s cowboy silhouette, the video reels through the landscapes of life. Lawrence reminisces on his path that made him the person he is today and how his strong-will still carries him through the good and the bad life may throw his way.

Watch the music video below.

Lawrence is set to take his new music and impressive discography on the road as he joins Riley Green for his Ain’t My Last Rodeo Tour, beginning next Thursday, Feb. 22 in Pikeville, Kentucky. The 33-stop tour will visit amphitheaters and arenas throughout the spring, with notable stops in Houston, Lexington, Tuscaloosa, Knoxville, San Jose and Phoenix. Come May 4, Lawrence will headline the Ryman Auditorium for the very first time. Tickets can be found here.

