Tors is gearing up for a busy 2024 to capitalize on a brilliant 2023 campaign. For starters, they’re gearing up for. large European run as support for James Blunt, and following that up their own biggest headlining tour of the UK.
Now today, Tors shad released their first single of the year with “Happy Enough.” It is lifted from their upcoming, to be announced EP, which will be released this spring.
Tors music has become renowned for their soaring melodies, masterful three-way vocal harmonies, and sharp lyricism — all of which remain in sharp focus on “Happy Enough.” This time, however, it complements the intensity of its emotions with a more dynamic sound that matches the energy of their live shows.
On the new single, Tors explains, “‘Happy Enough’ is a song about the dangers of pursuing happiness, chasing a feeling you know you can’t sustain. In this life we’re taught to measure our worth in success, money and legacy leaving most of us scared we’ve wasted our time and worried about what we’ll leave behind. So we run headfirst into quick fixes and simulations of happiness that leave us lower than where we started, instead of processing our emotions and the ebb and flow of the human condition. Happiness is only part of what makes life worth living and like the best things it doesn’t last forever.”
Tors co-wrote the song with its producer Simone Felice (Noah Kahan, The Lumineers, Jade Bird) during sessions at Applehead Recording Studios near Woodstock.
Listen to “Happy Enough” below, and check out all of their upcoming tour dates. Head here for tickets.
FEBRUARY – WITH JAMES BLUNT
20th – Rennes, Le Liberté
21st – Lille, Zenith Arena
23rd – Brussels, Palais 12
25th – Luxembourg, Rockhalcafe
27th – Rouen, Zénith
28th – Paris, Zénith
MARCH – WITH JAMES BLUNT
1st – Zürich, Hallenstadion
2nd – Assago, Mediolanum Forum
4th – Prague, Forum Karlin Hall
5th – Budapest, MVM Dome
6th – Bratislava, Ondrej Nepela Arena
8th – Innsbruck, Olympiahalle West
9th – Munich, Olympiahalle
10th – Stuttgart, Hanns-Martin-Schleyer-Halle
11th – Kempten, bigBOX Allgäu
13th – Nuremberg, Arena Nürnberger Versicherung
14th – Frankfurt, Festhalle
15th – Cologne, Lanxess Arena
16th – Oberhausen, Rudolf Weber-ARENA
18th – Mannheim, SAP Arena
20th – Berlin, Mercedes Benz Arena
21st – Leipzig, QUARTERBACK Immobilien ARENA
22nd – Hamburg, Barclays Arena
23rd – Hannover, ZAG Arena
25th – Dijon, Zénith
26th – Floriac, Arkéa Arena
27th – Vaise, Halle Tony Garnier
APRIL – HEADLINE SHOWS
29th – Glasgow, Oran Mor
30th – Newcastle, Northumbria University – Reds Bar (UPGRADED VENUE)
MAY – HEADLINE SHOWS
1st – Leeds, The Wardrobe
3th – Manchester, Academy 3 (LOW TICKETS)
7th – Birmingham, The Castle & Falcon
8th – Bristol, Thekla (LOW TICKETS)
10th – London, Islington Assembly Hall
24th – Napa, Bottlerock Festival
28th – Los Angeles, The Moroccan Lounge (SOLD OUT)
30th – Linton, The Wild Oak Venue (SOLD OUT)
JUNE – HEADLINE SHOW
4th – New York, Mercury Lounge (SOLD OUT)