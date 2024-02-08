Tors is gearing up for a busy 2024 to capitalize on a brilliant 2023 campaign. For starters, they’re gearing up for. large European run as support for James Blunt, and following that up their own biggest headlining tour of the UK.

Now today, Tors shad released their first single of the year with “Happy Enough.” It is lifted from their upcoming, to be announced EP, which will be released this spring.

Tors music has become renowned for their soaring melodies, masterful three-way vocal harmonies, and sharp lyricism — all of which remain in sharp focus on “Happy Enough.” This time, however, it complements the intensity of its emotions with a more dynamic sound that matches the energy of their live shows.

On the new single, Tors explains, “‘Happy Enough’ is a song about the dangers of pursuing happiness, chasing a feeling you know you can’t sustain. In this life we’re taught to measure our worth in success, money and legacy leaving most of us scared we’ve wasted our time and worried about what we’ll leave behind. So we run headfirst into quick fixes and simulations of happiness that leave us lower than where we started, instead of processing our emotions and the ebb and flow of the human condition. Happiness is only part of what makes life worth living and like the best things it doesn’t last forever.”

Tors co-wrote the song with its producer Simone Felice (Noah Kahan, The Lumineers, Jade Bird) during sessions at Applehead Recording Studios near Woodstock.

Listen to “Happy Enough” below, and check out all of their upcoming tour dates. Head here for tickets.

FEBRUARY – WITH JAMES BLUNT

20th – Rennes, Le Liberté

21st – Lille, Zenith Arena

23rd – Brussels, Palais 12

25th – Luxembourg, Rockhalcafe

27th – Rouen, Zénith

28th – Paris, Zénith

MARCH – WITH JAMES BLUNT

1st – Zürich, Hallenstadion

2nd – Assago, Mediolanum Forum

4th – Prague, Forum Karlin Hall

5th – Budapest, MVM Dome

6th – Bratislava, Ondrej Nepela Arena

8th – Innsbruck, Olympiahalle West

9th – Munich, Olympiahalle

10th – Stuttgart, Hanns-Martin-Schleyer-Halle

11th – Kempten, bigBOX Allgäu

13th – Nuremberg, Arena Nürnberger Versicherung

14th – Frankfurt, Festhalle

15th – Cologne, Lanxess Arena

16th – Oberhausen, Rudolf Weber-ARENA

18th – Mannheim, SAP Arena

20th – Berlin, Mercedes Benz Arena

21st – Leipzig, QUARTERBACK Immobilien ARENA

22nd – Hamburg, Barclays Arena

23rd – Hannover, ZAG Arena

25th – Dijon, Zénith

26th – Floriac, Arkéa Arena

27th – Vaise, Halle Tony Garnier

APRIL – HEADLINE SHOWS

29th – Glasgow, Oran Mor

30th – Newcastle, Northumbria University – Reds Bar (UPGRADED VENUE)

MAY – HEADLINE SHOWS

1st – Leeds, The Wardrobe

3th – Manchester, Academy 3 (LOW TICKETS)

7th – Birmingham, The Castle & Falcon

8th – Bristol, Thekla (LOW TICKETS)

10th – London, Islington Assembly Hall

24th – Napa, Bottlerock Festival

28th – Los Angeles, The Moroccan Lounge (SOLD OUT)

30th – Linton, The Wild Oak Venue (SOLD OUT)