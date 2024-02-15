Just two weeks ago, Tori Kelly released a new song “high water” and announced that she would be releasing her new album, TORI, on April 5th via Epic Records.

Today, Kelly has returned to release the accompanying music video for “high water,” which can be found below.

“Now my hope is that [“high water”] will uplift others in whatever they might be going through and encourage them to keep going,” Kelly has previously said on the single.

TORI., Kelly’s fifth studio album and first in partnership with Epic Records, represents the full picture of a woman coming into her own. It is something the artist first let fans in on with her acclaimed 7-track EP tori in 2023. That project featured a wide range of musical influences and personal inspirations, weaving together arresting grooves, unrelenting movement, and her love of Y2K-era R&B, as showcased in stand-outs like “missin u” and “cut.” On TORI., she expands on that release’s promise in a way that warrants its all-caps, full-statement title, bringing together sounds from the late ’90s and early ’00s in creative, exciting ways that put perpetual motion at the forefront—with the throughline being Kelly’s strong, versatile voice. It is truly a full 360 vision of Tori Kelly.

“I have been working on my next album for the last few years, exploring new sounds & expressing so many different sides of myself. I thought I had covered it all until I had a health scare in July of last year that reminded me just how fragile life can be.”Kelly says. “‘high water’ is about simply holding on and believing that there will be light at the end of the tunnel.”

Last week, Kelly announced a 12-date trek that will find her headlining venues all acrosss the continent in support of TORI. The run will kick off on April 12th in Ventura, California at The Majestic Ventura Theater and make stops in Sacramento, Calgary, Edmonton, Louisville, and more before wrapping up in Kansas City, Missouri on May 3rd.

Tour dates:

4/12/24 – The Majestic Ventura Theater – Ventura, CA

4/13/24 – Ace of Spades – Sacramento, CA

4/16/24 – Knitting Factory – Boise, ID

4/17/24 – Knitting Factory – Spokane, WA

4/21/24 – MacEwan Hall – Calgary, AB

4/22/24 – Midway Music Hall – Edmonton, AB

4/24/24 – Burton Cummings Theatre – Winnipeg, MB

4/26/24 – The Sylvee – Madison, WI

4/27/24 – The Intersection – Grand Rapids, MI

4/30/24 – Mercury Ballroom – Louisville, KY

5/2/24 – Hoyt Sherman Place – Des Moines, IA

5/3/24 – The Midland Theatre – Kansas City, MO