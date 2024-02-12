Today, two-time Grammy Award-winning and multi-platinum artist Tori Kelly has announced her “Purple Skies Tour” taking place in North America this upcoming spring.

The 12-date trek will find Kelly headlining venues all acrosss the continent in support of her upcoming new album, TORI. The run will kick off on April 12th in Ventura, California at The Majestic Ventura Theater and make stops in Sacramento, Calgary, Edmonton, Louisville, and more before wrapping up in Kansas City, Missouri on May 3rd.

Tickets are set to go on sale to the general public on Thursday, February 15th at 10am local time. A special pre-sale will kick off tomorrow, February 13th, at 10am PST where fans can DM the code “purple” to Kelly on Instagram for early access. Additionally, on Wednesday, Februaryt 14th at 10am local time, fans can visit their city’s venue website for a local pre-sale.

Check out all of the announced tour dates below, and keep an eye out for more dates to be announced from Kelly as she gears up for a busy 2024.

Just this past Friday, Kelly announced the imminent arrival of her fifth album TORI., a self-titled affair due April 5h via Epic Records. Representing the full picture of a woman coming into her own, it is something the artist first let fans in on with her acclaimed 7-track EP tori in 2023.

Alongside the announcement of the album, Kelly shared her brand-new single “high water,” a resilient call to action that fuses her hair-raising vocals seamlessly with a sonic atmosphere brimming with hope for the future. Stay tuned for the official music video for “high water,” coming soon.

Pre-order TORI here.