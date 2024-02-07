An official game that draws inspiration from films, TV shows, musicians, board games, superheroes, cartoons, and music is called a branded slot machine. Unlike Norse mythology or ancient Egypt, the concept is easily recognizable and has some strength.

As we spend more and more time online and on screens, brands are becoming ingrained in popular culture. Slot suppliers supply branded casino slots since they have excellent source material from which to create visually stunning slots that we can identify with right away.

This strategy not only attracted a broader audience but also added an element of nostalgia to the slot gaming experience. Nowadays, branded slots have emerged as one of the most popular categories in the online casino industry, gaining popularity among players worldwide.

Without further ado, let’s take a look at the best branded slots in the market.

Jurassic World

As the official slot game inspired by the 2015 blockbuster movie, Jurassic World brings the cinematic thrills to the world of online slots. This game utilizes captivating images directly from the movie, immersing players in the thrilling world of dinosaurs just like the Universal Studios theme park manages to do with real life scenarios.

What sets Jurassic World apart are the enhanced special features designed to elevate the gaming experience. Be cautious of the T-Rex Indominus, which has the potential to emerge at random and double wins by up to 1000 times your initial wager. During the free spins feature, you may select from three different movie locales to unlock a range of payouts, including multipliers and wilds, which more than make up for the 95.45% RTP.

Jumanji

The Jumanji slot machine embodies the mood of a movie better than other themed slots. It is a gem of the casino games collection, with mini-games that incorporate well-known movie sequences and a slot machine that transforms into the Jumanji board.

In this 96.33% RTP game, you may boost your chances of earning winning combinations by rolling the dice and qualifying for one of the four bonus games when you acquire three scatter symbols. Doing so not only triggers the rolling of the dice but also qualifies players for one of the four bonus games inspired in epic scenes from the movie.

Game of Thrones: Power Stacks

Embark on a quest to conquer Westeros, seize the coveted Iron Throne, and potentially win significant prizes in the Game of Thrones online slot game. This immersive experience, inspired by the acclaimed TV series, boasts an appealing RTP of 96.20%.

What sets this slot apart is its official licensing by HBO, the production company behind the iconic TV series. As a result, players encounter authentic characters from the show gracing the reels, accompanied by the original “Blood of My Blood” theme song. This official endorsement ensures an authentic and captivating journey through the world of Westeros, making Game of Thrones: Power Stacks a must-try for fans of the series and slot enthusiasts alike.

Terminator 2

Terminator 2 was the sequel to one of the most loved movies in the world of cinema. The slot machine adaptation comes loaded with 243 paylines and a number of special features such as the vision of the T-800 that will allow you to win additional cash prizes.

You will also find a free spins feature with an RTP of 96.62% and symbols with real images from the movie that will make you feel like Arnold Schwarzenegger in the role of the Terminator. We are sure that just like him, you will say “I’ll be back” at the end of every game session with this online slot machine.

The Goonies

The Goonies is one of the themed slots that are already a classic in its category, just like the movie that inspired this game.

Entering this game and listening to the soundtrack will awaken a nostalgic feeling in all those fans of the 1985 movie. All the visual effects, animations and references do justice to the movie and the special features even more so.

With stacked wilds and up to 12 additional bonus features, players of The Goonies always count on great odds to increase their winning potential with all the free spins and multipliers offered by this 96% RTP game.