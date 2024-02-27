Following a triumphant 2023, Oceans Calling Festival will be returning to the Ocean City, Maryland boardwalk from September 27th-29th.

Today, the festival has revealed the full lineup for the 2024 edition which will feature The Killers, blink-182, and Dave Matthews Band as headliners. Returning to Ocean City Inlet Beach, Oceans Calling will be bringing fans over 40 acts spread across 3 stages including artists such as Cage the Elephant, The Offspring, Mt. Joy, Rebelution, Counting Crows, 311, The Beach Boys, Boyz II Men, O.A.R., Young the Giant, Barenaked Ladies and more.

In addition, Sublime will take the stage at Oceans Calling Festival for a special performance with original band members Eric Wilson and Bud Gaugh, as well as featuring the late-Bradly Nowell’s son, Jakob Nowell, taking over vocal duties.

Oceans Calling celebrates the return of renowned Chefs Robert Irvine and Amanda Freitag as well as newcomer to the Oceans Calling stage, Chef Marc Murphy, who will all be presenting unique cooking demos hosted by Jason Biggs for a delicious weekend to remember. Also returning in 2024: locally curated food vendors, access to the Ocean City Boardwalk, and the iconic Jolly Roger at the Pier amusement park, located inside the festival grounds, will once again be fully operational for festival goers, as admission will be included within the purchase of an Oceans Calling Festival ticket.

The entire lineup can be found below, as well as some more information regarding the festival. Tickets will be available on Thursday, February 29th beginning with the presale at 10am ET, followed by the public on-sale with any remaining tickets. Sign up here for presale access.

Ticket types include 1-Day and 3-Day, General Admission, GA+, VIP, Platinum, and Ultimate Tickets, and layaway payment plans start at $20 down. GA+ kicks off the lineup of premium ticket experiences, offering fans a private lounge with seating, air-conditioned restrooms, complimentary water, a private bar with drinks for purchase and concierge service. VIP Tickets deliver prime viewing at two stages with elevated sightlines at the Main Stage, a dedicated entry lane, two VIP Lounges including air-conditioned restrooms, a private bar with drinks for purchase and complimentary water, lockers and mobile charging units for rent, and more. Platinum Tickets offer front-of-stage viewing areas at all stages, complimentary all-day dining and full-service bars, access to two Platinum Lounges with relaxed seating, air-conditioned restrooms, complimentary lockers and mobile charging, plus all the amenities of VIP, GA+, and GA, and more. The Ultimate Ticketincludes all the amenities of GA, GA+, VIP, and Platinum as well as exclusive viewing access at two stages, golf cart transportation, and much more.