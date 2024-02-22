Today, alternative/indie/pop duo The Driver Era — consisting of brothers Ross and Rocky Lynch — have returned with their first new single of 2024, “Get Off My Phone,” which is out now

“Get Off My Phone” kicks off what is primed to be a monumental 2024 for The Driver Era — seeing the duo stepping into personal lyricism and enhancing their alternative sound. The modern-day breakup anthem, filled with punchy guitar hooks and a danceable chorus sure to be a live hit, tells the story of social media getting in the way of trying to heal from a breakup. Ross explains, “It gets pretty annoying when your phone keeps trying to show you happy memories of a past relationship.”

Listen to “Get Off My Phone” below.

Following the release of their widely-praised third album last year, Summer Mixtape, the band embarked on a massive sold-out world tour, selling over 120,000 tickets and performing in major cities such as New York, Los Angeles, London, São Paolo, Osaka, and Sydney. On October 20th, they released their latest single, “Rumors,” which has earned over 1.3 million streams on Spotify alone since its release. An accompanying music video was released in November and has gained over 1.6 million views. Most recently, the duo released their first live album, live at the greek, immortalizing their June 11, 2023 sold-out performance at the legendary Greek Theatre in Los Angeles, California. The album was accompanied by a live concert film of the show, which held premieres in London and Paris last month.

2023 proved to be an impressive touring year for the band – in addition to concluding a major headlining tour, they performed sets at internationally renowned festivals such as Mad Cool Festival in Spain and Lollapalooza Paris. Stateside, they played festivals including Wonderbus Festival in Columbus, OH and Oceans Calling in Ocean City, MD. 2024 is shaping up to be another big year, with THE DRIVER ERA slated to perform at Lollapalooza in Chile, Argentina, and Brazil.

All tickets for upcoming dates can be found here.

THE DRIVER ERA live dates

March 14 – Buenos Aires, Argentina @ Teatro Vorterix

March 16 – San Isidro, Argentina @ Lollapalooza Argentina

March 17 – Santiago, Chile @ Lollapalooza Chile

March 19 – Luque, Paraguay @ Asuncionico

March 21 – São Paulo, Brazil @ Cine Joia

March 24 – São Paulo, Brazil @ Lollapalooza Brasil