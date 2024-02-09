c

Today, The Black Keys have released a new song, a rendition of William Bell’s “I Forgot to Be Your Lover,” featuring the band’s good friends Tommy Brenneck and Kelly Finnigan. It’s the second single released from their upcoming album, Ohio Players, which is due out April 5th via Nonesuch/Warner Records.

The reimagined song joins the original tracks on an album unlike any of the band’s others, featuring collaborations among the band’s Dan Auerbach and Patrick Carney and various additional friends and colleagues, including Beck, Noel Gallagher, Greg Kurstin, and others.

Listen to “I Forgot to Be Your Lover” now below and pre-order Ohio Players here.

Earlier this week, The Black Keys were announced as performers for the 8th annual Love Rocks NYC benefit concert as well as performers for the NASCAR Chicago Street Race in Grant Park.

The Black Keys were recently announced as SXSW Music Festival performers. This addition follows the announcement that Auerbach and Carney will be partaking in a special keynote as well as premiering their new documentary This is a Film About The Black Keys during the festival. The documentary traces Auerbach’s and Carney’s remarkable journey from two neighborhood kids jamming in a basement in Ohio to rock ‘n roll superstardom.