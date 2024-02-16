Legendary rock band The Black Crowes have unveiled their new single “Cross Your Fingers.” It is the second single from their upcoming album, Happiness Bastards, which will be released on March 15th via the band’s own Silver Arrow Records.
“Cross Your Fingers” is an electric pea against a toxic lover and couples romantic agony with a killer guitar riff that puts extra emphasis on the blistering heat of a failing relationship.
Listen to “Cross Your Fingers” below and pre-order the new record here.
Following the exhilarating lead single “Wanting and Waiting,” from the forthcoming album Happiness Bastards, “Cross Your Fingers” packs on the momentum with the urgency of a band who is just getting started. A delicate acoustic introduction makes way for an explosive, guitar-tearing drop and rhythmic chorus infused with the funk and soul of the Robinson Brothers’ Georgia roots. Since its release in January, “Wanting and Waiting” has dominated the airwaves – already top 10 at four radio formats, including AAA, Americana, Active Rock, and Canadian Active Rock.
2024 marks 40 years since the inception of The Black Crowes, and the Robinson Brothers are claiming this momentous year as their own. A salute to their past and a celebration of the present and future, Happiness Bastards is The Black Crowes’ tenth studio album and their first original music in 15 years. Produced by GRAMMY Award-Winning producer Jay Joyce, the album includes ten new tracks, with a very special feature from GRAMMY-winning superstar Lainey Wilson.
In celebration of the forthcoming new record, The Black Crowes will be returning to the road this Spring with the 35-date Happiness Bastards Tour. Limited tickets are available here, and all tour dates can be found below.
Tour dates:
April 2, 2024 – Nashville, TN – Grand Ole Opry House
April 3, 2024 – Atlanta, GA – Fox Theatre
April 5, 2024 – Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall
April 6, 2024 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
April 8, 2024 – Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium
April 10, 2024 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre
April 12, 2024 – Los Angeles, CA – Greek Theatre
April 13, 2024 – Oakland, CA – Fox Theater
April 15, 2024 – Seattle, WA – McCaw Hall
April 16, 2024 – Vancouver, BC – Queen Elizabeth Theatre
April 19, 2024 – Chicago, IL – Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
April 20, 2024 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore Detroit
April 23, 2024 – Montreal, QC – MTELUS
April 24, 2024 – Toronto, ON – Massey Hall
April 27, 2024 – New York, NY – Radio City Music Hall
April 28, 2024 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway
April 30, 2024 – Washington, DC – The Anthem
May 1, 2024 – Charlotte, NC – Ovens Auditorium
May 3, 2024 – Bethlehem, PA – The Wind Creek Event Center
May 4, 2024 – Atlantic City, NJ – Ovation Hall at Ocean Casino Resort
May 7, 2024 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met Philadelphia
May 14, 2024 – Manchester, UK – O2 Apollo
May 15, 2024 – London, UK – Eventim Apollo
May 17, 2024 – Newcastle, UK – O2 City Hall
May 18, 2024 – Wolverhampton, UK – The Civic at The Halls
May 21, 2024 – Brussels, BE – Ancienne Belgique
May 22, 2024 – Amsterdam, NL – AFAS Live
May 24, 2024 – Paris, FR – L’Olympia
May 27, 2024 – Milan, IT – Teatro Arcimboldi Milano
May 29, 2024 – Frankfurt, DE – Alte Oper
May 30, 2024 – Stuttgart, DE – Liederhalle
June 1, 2024 – Berlin, DE – Verti Music Hall
June 4, 2024 – Copenhagen, DK – Falkonersalen
June 5-8, 2024 – Sôlvesborg, SE – Sweden Rock Festival**
June 9, 2024 – Mérida, ES – STONE & MUSIC Festival
**Festival Date