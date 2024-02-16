Legendary rock band The Black Crowes have unveiled their new single “Cross Your Fingers.” It is the second single from their upcoming album, Happiness Bastards, which will be released on March 15th via the band’s own Silver Arrow Records.

“Cross Your Fingers” is an electric pea against a toxic lover and couples romantic agony with a killer guitar riff that puts extra emphasis on the blistering heat of a failing relationship.

Listen to “Cross Your Fingers” below and pre-order the new record here.

Following the exhilarating lead single “Wanting and Waiting,” from the forthcoming album Happiness Bastards, “Cross Your Fingers” packs on the momentum with the urgency of a band who is just getting started. A delicate acoustic introduction makes way for an explosive, guitar-tearing drop and rhythmic chorus infused with the funk and soul of the Robinson Brothers’ Georgia roots. Since its release in January, “Wanting and Waiting” has dominated the airwaves – already top 10 at four radio formats, including AAA, Americana, Active Rock, and Canadian Active Rock.

2024 marks 40 years since the inception of The Black Crowes, and the Robinson Brothers are claiming this momentous year as their own. A salute to their past and a celebration of the present and future, Happiness Bastards is The Black Crowes’ tenth studio album and their first original music in 15 years. Produced by GRAMMY Award-Winning producer Jay Joyce, the album includes ten new tracks, with a very special feature from GRAMMY-winning superstar Lainey Wilson.

In celebration of the forthcoming new record, The Black Crowes will be returning to the road this Spring with the 35-date Happiness Bastards Tour. Limited tickets are available here, and all tour dates can be found below.

Tour dates:

April 2, 2024 – Nashville, TN – Grand Ole Opry House

April 3, 2024 – Atlanta, GA – Fox Theatre

April 5, 2024 – Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall

April 6, 2024 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

April 8, 2024 – Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium

April 10, 2024 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre

April 12, 2024 – Los Angeles, CA – Greek Theatre

April 13, 2024 – Oakland, CA – Fox Theater

April 15, 2024 – Seattle, WA – McCaw Hall

April 16, 2024 – Vancouver, BC – Queen Elizabeth Theatre

April 19, 2024 – Chicago, IL – Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

April 20, 2024 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore Detroit

April 23, 2024 – Montreal, QC – MTELUS