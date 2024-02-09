Grammy Award-winning artist/producer/songwriter/entrepreneur and global cultural icon T-Pain has kicked off 2024 with his inspirational new single, “Dreaming.”

The soaring anthem, which showcases the innovative artist’s powerful vocals and dynamic voice, is being released on the heels of the viral success of On Top of The Covers (Live From The Sun Rose) with viral clips flooding TikTok, a shoutout from Ozzy Osborne and more.

“I’ve been sitting on this song for a very long time because I wanted to wait for the right time to release it to the world,” says T-Pain. “For some reason it just didn’t feel right to just let this get eaten up by all the negative that is the world we live in, but with all this new-found and rekindled T-Pain love all over the place, the time is now.“

Listen to “Dreaming” below.

2024 is the year of T-Pain, and this weekend he’ll perform at several Super Bowl sanctioned events including the Super Bowl Soulful Celebration’s 25th Anniversary where he’ll join Earth Wind & Fire for a special medley of hits. The special will air Saturday night in primetime at 8pm ET on CBS. After that, he’ll head to Indianapolis where he’ll headline NBA All-Star Weekend’s Michelob Ultra Courtside Concert on Friday, February 16 at the Indiana Convention Center alongside ZEDD. Limited tickets remain –head here for more information.

Tour dates:

February 10 – Topgolf Las Vegas – The Ultra Country Club Presented by Michelob Ultra*

February 16 – Indiana Convention Center – NBA All Star Weekend’s Michelob Ultra Courtside Concert ^

April 20 – Zouk Nightclub – Las Vegas (residency date)

May 4 – Lovers & Friends Festival – Las Vegas, NV

May 25 – BottleRock Napa Valley – Napa, CA

May 26 – Ayu Dayclub – Las Vegas (residency date)

June 14 – Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival – Manchester, TN

June 19 – Juneteenth Celebration @ The Hollywood Bowl – Los Angeles, CA

July 11 – Zouk Nightclub – Las Vegas (residency date)

*with Lil Wayne, Alesso

^ with ZEDD