Philadelphia-based rockers Sweet Pill have released a brand new single, “Eternal.” The song is a testament to their dynamic ability as artists to shapeshift from upbeat songs driven by angst to down-tempo melodic songs that grab your attention.

“Eternal” is lifted from their upcoming EP, Starchild, which will be released on March 15th via Hopeless Records. Pre-orders can be found here.

“Eternal – this song makes me feel like I’m at home. The music is soft and comfortable but the lyrics still cut like a knife,” Sweet Pill’s Jayce Williams says. “I remember playing the main riff of this while sitting on my couch, Zayna was in the other room and immediately stopped what she was doing to sing the melody that popped into her head. When we write a song as a band it is usually a meticulous and lengthy project, writing Eternal was smooth – the structure came together and overall just made sense. This is a new sound for Sweet Pill, similar to how Starchild and Chewed Up stand out from tracks on Where the Heart Is, and we’re excited to showcase our dynamics.”

Artwork:

Track-listing:

Starchild Chewed Up Eternal Sympathy

Tour dates:

April 13, 2024: Columbus, OH – Ace of Cups @

April 14, 2024: Lakewood, OH – Mahall’s @

April 15, 2024: Pittsburgh, PA – Thunderbird @

April 17, 2024: Washington, DC – Songbyrd @

April 18, 2024: Durham, NC – The Pinhook @

April 19, 2024: Atlanta, GA – Masquerade (Purgatory) +

April 20, 2024: Nashville, TN – drkmttr +

April 22, 2024: Dallas, TX – Club Dada +

April 23, 2024: Austin, TX – Mohawk (Indoors) +

April 25, 2024: Mesa, AZ – The Underground +

April 26, 2024: Los Angeles, CA – The Echo + ^

April 27, 2024: San Francisco, CA – Bottom of the Hill ^

April 29, 2024: Portland, OR – Polaris Hall ^

April 30, 2024: Seattle, WA – Barboza ^

May 1, 2024: Missoula, MT – The Show Room at ZACC ^

May 3, 2024: Minneapolis, MN – 7th St Entry #

May 4, 2024: Chicago, IL – Lincoln Hall #

May 5, 2024: Grand Rapids, MI – Pyramid Scheme #

May 6, 2024: Toronto, ON – The Garrison #

May 8, 2024: Somerville, MA – Crystal Ballroom #

May 9, 2024: Brooklyn, NY – Music Hall of Williamsburg #

May 10, 2024: Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer @ * %

Support:

Equipment (all shows)

Have a Good Season @

Zeta +

Great Time ^

Taking Meds #

Broke Body *

HEADING TO THE UK FOR THE 1ST TIME EVER

SUMMER 2024

Rocking Outbreak Festival June 30

+ More UK Dates To Be Announced Soon