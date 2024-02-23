Los Angeles hard rockers Spoken have just released their brand new single, “Sleeper,” which features Ryan Clark of Demon Hunter. It is the third single released from Spoken’s upcoming album Reflection, which will be released on March 15th via XOVR.

Speaking on their latest track, Spoken share “In 2006, we were fortunate to do a 6 week tour with Demon Hunter. We’ve stayed in touch over the years, and we’re so excited to have Ryan Clark on this song.”

Listen to “Sleeper” below.

Reflection marks a significant milestone for Spoken, coming seven years after their last album. With an intriguing blend of melody, aggression, thought-provoking lyrics, dynamic guitar riffs, and meticulously crafted drums, the album is poised to be a favourite among fans and a catalyst for garnering a new wave of followers. Reflection is not just an album; it’s an exploration of the journey of life, a testament to resilience and the power of moving forward with hope. A limited number of special pre-order bundles are available now here, featuring new merch, autographed collectibles and more.

Artwork:

Track-listing: