Dynamic independent Country music singer/songwriter Spencer Crandall has just released his first new song in over a year, the eagerly anticipated single, “Worth the Wait.”

Already having made a name for himself with love songs that quickly win over listeners everywhere, “Worth the Wait”certainly follows suit. Written by Crandall, Spencer Jordan and Brett Truitt, “Worth The Wait” lyrically captures the feeling of what it feels like when you find your forever person, acknowledging that although the journey to get there was somewhat of a rollercoaster ride, it was ultimately worth it in the end.

“I think we all want to find true love, but that journey can feel so long and tiresome,” shares Crandall. “I think that’s what makes meeting the right person that much sweeter and surreal. I’ve written and released songs that people use for their weddings before and it’s one of my favorite things ever. Hopefully ‘Worth The Wait’ can be another soundtrack for couples on their special day.”

Listen to “Worth the Wait” below.

As the first of many releases in 2024, “Worth The Wait” has been making waves online since Crandall first teased it on TikTok to his 2.7M fans in December. With over 20M views in just a month, a snippet of the song stirred up considerable excitement among fans who felt compelled to share moments of their special days.

Fresh off his recent hometown performance of the national anthem at the New England Patriots vs. Denver Broncos matchup on Christmas Eve, Crandall returns to the Grand Ole Opry stage tonight to deliver the first live performance of “Worth The Wait.” After expanding his team in 2023, Crandall gears up for his next chapter of music, with more exciting announcements on the horizon. For tickets and more information, visit spencercrandallmusic.com

Substream will keep you updated on new music from Crandall as it comes out this year.