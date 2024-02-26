At long last, it’s finally happening. The beloved early-2000’s pop/punk band Something Corporate have announced their “Out Of Office Tour” reunion tour for 2024.

The tour marks their first tour as a band since 2010’s short lived reunion tour celebrating a greatest hits album and their first tour in over 20 years featuring Something Corporate’s five original band members.

The 16-date tour will find Something Corporate going cross country through the summer and fall, kicking off on June 21st in New York City at the Rooftop at Pier 17, and will be making stops in Philadelphia, Washington DC, Boston, Nashville, Denver, and more before wrapping up at Los Angeles’ Hollywood Palladium on October 11th and San Francisco’s The Warfield on October 12th.

“The band and I couldn’t be more excited for these upcoming dates,” shares front man Andrew McMahon. “We’re having more fun together than ever and the generosity of the fans, both online and at last year’s shows, made it impossible not to come back and do a few more. We hope to see you there!”

Support for the tour is expected to be announced soon.

Fan-club presale begins Tuesday, February 27th at 10am local time with Spotify and local presales available Wednesday, February 28th and Thursday, February 29th. The general on-sale will commence Friday, March 1st at 10am local time. More information on tickets can be found here.

The tour will be using a Face Value Exchange where, if needed, fans can resell their ticket to other fans at the original price paid. To help protect the Exchange, tickets for this tour will be mobile only and restricted from transfer. This applies to all shows except those in Illinois, Colorado, New York, and Utah where Face Value Exchange cannot be mandated.

The core members of the Orange County, California quintet – McMahon (vocals, piano), Josh Partington (guitar), Kevin “Clutch” Page (bass), Brian Ireland (drums), and William Tell (guitar) – reunited in 2023 for main stage performances at the When We Were Young festival and three sold-out headlining shows in Las Vegas and Anaheim. These five special gigs, their first official shows together in 20 years, left their dedicated fanbase clamoring for more. The reunion performances also saw McMahondebut a one-of-a-kind upright piano fully wrapped in Christie MicroTiles LEDdisplaying images and lyrics from throughout the band’s catalog, slated to be front and center once again on the “Out Of Office Tour.”

SOMETHING CORPORATE TOUR DATES

Out Of Office Tour

Friday, June 21 – New York, NY @ The Rooftop at Pier 17

Saturday, June 22 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met

Sunday, June 23 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Four Chord Music Festival

Thursday, August 22 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

Friday, August 23 – Asbury Park, NJ @ The Stone Pony Summer Stage

Saturday, August 24 – Boston, MA @ Roadrunner

Thursday, September 12 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

Friday, September 13 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle

Saturday, September 14 – Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live

Thursday, September 19 – Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues

Friday, September 20 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore

Sunday, September 22 – TBA

Friday, September 27 – Denver, CO @ The Mission Ballroom

Saturday, September 28 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex

Friday, October 11 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium

Saturday, October 12 – San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield

Holiday From Real Cruise

November 9-13 – Miami, FL