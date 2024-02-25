Seymore Dough, a Tri-State recording artist with crafty rhymes and a bright future, teams up with one of hip-hop’s best lyricists, Benny The Butcher, for the hard-hitting new single titled “Stand Still.”

Produced by Chillion Daviz, the new song showcases the new kid trades witty wordplay, undeniable hook, and knockout punchlines with Buffalo’s coldest emcee as the two talk about the haters, the grind, and purpose. Standing toe-to-toe with The Butcher proves that Seymore Dough is an artist to watch in 2024.

Along with The Butcher, rising Seymore has collaborated with New York’s finest rappers, such as Stove God Cooks and 38 Spesh. He also received a significant shoutout from Newark’s own Redman. “Stand Still” follows last year’s album, The MVP of Spliffer Bowl III.

Brief backstory on Seymore Dough: best known for last summer’s “Independence Day,” the rapper developed a fanbase with his dedication, resilience, and creativity. He is known for his ridiculous wordplay and is making waves in the Tri-State area. JC-rhymer’s raw and authentic lyricism and dedication make him a force to be reckoned with in Jersey City.

“Stand Still” is the perfect origin point for newfound fans of the new rap star. After “Stand Still,” feel free to continue following Seymore Dough on social media for daily updates and more. Benny The Butcher appears on the track courtesy of Def Jam Recordings.

Stream “Stand Still” below.