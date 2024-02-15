Today, Top Dog Entertainment’s Grammy Award-nominated ScHoolboy Q has released a new single titled “Yeern 101.”

The song’s release comes alongside an accompanying blockbuster music video? directed by James Edward and ScHoolboy Q himself. Along with a couple of associates, the TDE star drove a Volkswagon Beetle through different sets in a film production studio. He could also be spotted playing golf and taking a walk in the rain.

“Yeern 101” is the first official single off his sixth studio album, Blue Lips, which will be out on TDE/Interscope Records on March 1st.