Top Dawg Entertainment’s Grammy Award-nominated rapper ScHoolboy Q has just released two new songs and music videos, “Cooties” and “Love Birds,” which features Devin Malik and Lance Skiiwalker.

Directed by James Edward and ScHoolboy Q, the music videos are a further exploration of the cinematic world surrounding Q’s upcoming sixth studio album, Blue Lips, which will be released on March 1st via TDE/Interscope Records.

Watch the two new videos below.

“Cooties” and “Love Birds” follow the release of “Yeern 101,” which dropped just last week and serves as the official first single off of Blue Lips. Alongside the vignettes and songs, ScHoolboy Q has also been uploading visual diaries to reinforce the album’s title and meaning — as defined by Q for this project (see below). The different offerings appeared on Groovy Q — a website that announced the project release earlier this month and previewed merch items, tracklist and album trailer.