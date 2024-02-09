RIAA Gold-certified singer/songwriter Sam Barber has shared his highly anticipated new single, “S.O.B.,” which is out via Lockeland Springs/Atlantic Records.

“S.O.B.” was produced by Eddie Spear (Zach Bryan, Brandi Carlile, Billie Eilish), and had been teased lately via a series of social media posts across Instagram and TikTok that quickly racked up millions of views.

Listen to the new song below.

The tender new track continues a seemingly unstoppable run of music from Barber that has seen the 20-year-old Southern Missouri-based artist generate more than 4.3 million total monthly Spotify listeners along with critical acclaim and a rapidly increasing fan following around the world.

Barber will spend much of his time on the road in coming months, highlighted by his biggest headline run thus far and his Stagecoach debut in April on the Palomino Stage. The “Till I Return Tour” gets underway February 22 with a sold-out show at Chattanooga, TN’s The Barrelhouse Ballroom and then travels North America through mid-May. Most dates are now sold out, including shows at such legendary venues as Brooklyn, NY’s Music Hall of Williamsburg (March 23), West Hollywood, CA’s The Roxy Theatre (April 30), and Vancouver, BC’s Commodore Ballroom (May 19). In addition to Stagecoach, Barber is set to perform at a number of upcoming Bulls, Bands & Barrels events, bringing together rodeo and live music in arenas across the United States, as well as at festivals such as Lexington, KY’s Railbird Festival (June 1) and Sacramento, CA’s GoldenSky Country Music Festival (October 18-20). For updates and remaining ticket availability, please visit sambarbermusic.com.

SAM BARBER TILL I RETURN TOUR 2024:

FEBRUARY

17 | Bossier City, LA – Bulls, Bands, and Barrels @ Brookshire Grocery Arena

22 | Chattanooga, TN – The Barrelhouse Ballroom (SOLD OUT)

23 | Atlanta, GA – Terminal West (SOLD OUT)

24 | Durham, NC – Motorco Music Hall (SOLD OUT)

28 | Oxford, OH – Brick Street Bar (SOLD OUT)

29 | Lakewood, OH – The Roxy at Mahall’s (SOLD OUT)

MARCH

01 | Detroit, MI – The Majestic Theatre

03 | Toronto, ON – The Phoenix Concert Theatre (SOLD OUT)

06 | Indianapolis, IN – HI–FI Indy (SOLD OUT)

08 | Fayetteville, AR – George’s Majestic Lounge (SOLD OUT)

09 | Springfield, MO – Bulls, Bands, and Barrels @ Great Southern Bank Arena

21 | McKees Rocks, PA – Roxian Theatre

22 | Washington, DC – The Atlantis (SOLD OUT)

23 | Brooklyn, NY – Music Hall of Williamsburg (SOLD OUT)

25 | Boston, MA – Royale (SOLD OUT)

27 | Philadelphia, PA – World Cafe Live (SOLD OUT)

29 | Asheville, NC – The Grey Eagle (SOLD OUT)

30 | Charlotte, NC – Amos’ Southend (SOLD OUT)

APRIL

05 | Memphis, TN – Grind City Music Fest *

10 | Columbia, MO – The Blue Note (SOLD OUT)

11 | Omaha, NE – The Waiting Room (SOLD OUT)

12 | Minneapolis, MN – Fine Line (SOLD OUT)

13 | Chicago, IL – Joe’s on Weed St. (SOLD OUT)

18 | Birmingham, AL – Saturn

19 | Biloxi, MS – Crawfish Festival *

20 | Georgetown, TX – Two Step Inn Festival *

28 | Indio, CA – Stagecoach * (SOLD OUT)

30 | West Hollywood, CA – The Roxy Theatre (SOLD OUT)

MAY

04 | St. Louis, MO – Old Rock House (SOLD OUT)

08 | Kansas City, MO – The Truman (SOLD OUT)

10 | Denver, CO – Ogden Theatre (SOLD OUT)

11 | Salt Lake City, UT – Soundwell (SOLD OUT)

14 | Boise, ID – Knitting Factory (SOLD OUT)

16 | Spokane, WA – Knitting Factory (SOLD OUT)

17 | Seattle, WA – Tractor Tavern (SOLD OUT)

18 | Vancouver, BC – Hollywood Theatre (SOLD OUT)

19 | Vancouver, BC – Commodore Ballroom (SOLD OUT)

JUNE

01 | Lexington, KY – Railbird Festival *

JULY

11 | London, ON – Rock the Park Festival *

12-14 | Whitefish, MT – Under the Big Sky Festival *

OCTOBER

18-20 | Sacramento, CA – GoldenSky Country Music Festival *

* FESTIVAL PERFORMANCE